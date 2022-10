GLASSBORO, N.J. — The New Jersey City University women's volleyball team took on New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponent Rowan University on the road tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Gothic Knights dropped the four-set road clash with the Profs (25-8, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17), but managed to take a set off of Rowan for the first time since the 2011 campaign.

