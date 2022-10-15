Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
mgoblue
Michigan to Host ITA Midwest Regional Championships
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's tennis team will host the six-day ITA Midwest Regional Championships this Thursday through Tuesday (Oct. 20-25) at the Varsity Tennis Center. The winners of each main draw (singles and doubles) will receive automatic berths to the ITA National Fall Championships. The...
mgoblue
Dy's Career Performance Leads U-M to Top Five Finish at UNC's Ruth's Chris Invitational
» With a 301 final round tally, Michigan used an 883 event total to tie for fifth at North Carolina's Ruth's Chris Invitational played at the Governors Club. » Senior Anika Dy used a career-low 216 (74-70-72) 54-hole total to record her first career top-10 finish as a starter. She led the Wolverines with her eighth-place finish.
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
mgoblue
Awards and Honors: Clarke, Oliveros Collect Weekly Big Ten Accolades
Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week -- Junior Lora Clarke led the Wolverines with two goals -- both on fourth-quarter rebounds -- and an assist in their weekend sweep against Indiana and No. 5 Iowa. Clarke, who also assisted on U-M's first and game-winning goal against the Hoosiers, has scored in five consecutive games and shares the team lead with a career-best nine goals. It is her Big Ten offensive weekly honor; she previously earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week recognition in 2020-21. » Big Ten Release.
A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk
EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
mgoblue
Visual Recap: #5 U-M 41, #10 PSU 17
Saturday marked Corum's eighth career 100-yard rushing game, and the first for Edwards. It was Corum's third time being part of a 100-yard rushing duo. Corum also extended his streak to four straight games with over 100 rushing yards.
mgoblue
Wolverines Blank No. 5 Hawkeyes for Fifth Straight Win
» No. 10 Michigan earned its fifth straight win in a 2-0 shutout against No. 5 Iowa; it was also U-M's third win over a ranked opponent this season. » Tina D'Anjolell and Lora Clarke scored U-M's goals, at 27:54 and 46:57, respectively; Clarke now shares the Michigan team lead with nine goals.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
mgoblue
Michigan Shut Out by No. 25 Nittany Lions in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The University of Michigan women's soccer team fell by a 3-0 score line against No. 25 Penn State on Sunday (Oct. 16) at PSU's Jeffrey Field. Penn State (10-3-2, 5-2-1 Big Ten) got on the board early with Ally Schlegel slotting home a goal in the sixth minute. The Nittany Lions doubled the lead in the 43rd minute, with Kaitlyn McBean scoring the second goal of the half for PSU.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
mgoblue
Singles Play Shines at the Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Four Wolverines completed action at the Buckeye Invitational on Sunday (Oct. 16), with U-M going undefeated in singles matches (12-0) and picking up a pair of doubles wins at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center over the course of the three-day event. Gala Mesochoritou, Lily Jones, Nicole Hammond...
mgoblue
Fenty Posts Undefeated Weekend in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –- The University of Michigan men's tennis team faced off against University of San Diego, Arizona, Arizona State and San Diego State at the Hagedorn Hidden Duals this past weekend (Oct. 14-16). The Wolverines and the Toreros split eight singles matches on Friday (Oct. 14) while...
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
mgoblue
Thomson, Anderson Among Top 10, Wolverines in Fifth after Day One of Little Rock Invitational
» With team tallies of 289 and 290, Michigan sits in fifth place (579) after the first 36 holes of the Little Rock Invitational being played at the Chenal Country Club. » Hunter Thomson paced the Maize and Blue on day one, posting a 142 (72-70, -2) 36-hole total. Right behind is Will Anderson, who is tied for 10th at 143 (70-73, -1)
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Comments / 0