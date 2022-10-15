Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week -- Junior Lora Clarke led the Wolverines with two goals -- both on fourth-quarter rebounds -- and an assist in their weekend sweep against Indiana and No. 5 Iowa. Clarke, who also assisted on U-M's first and game-winning goal against the Hoosiers, has scored in five consecutive games and shares the team lead with a career-best nine goals. It is her Big Ten offensive weekly honor; she previously earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week recognition in 2020-21. » Big Ten Release.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO