Columbia, SC

Demons down Cavaliers in back and forth battle

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Lugoff-Elgin and Richland Northeast battled it out in a game that featured 7 lead changes in the Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. In the end it was the Lugoff-Elgin Demons who came out on top 35-28.
LUGOFF, SC
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders

Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
CASSATT, SC
Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
COLUMBIA, SC
Road closures in downtown Columbia due to Columbia Water repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia and Columbia Water Works officials say road closures on Richland St. are due to maintenance work. Officials advise that Richland Street from Main St. to Assembly St. will be closed until repairs are completed. Any other questions or concerns regarding this traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
Man facing gun charges after argument over NFL football

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A man is facing gun charges after he pointed a gun at another individual after they got into an argument over NFL football. According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call in reference to a man pointing a gun in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
USC commemorates first three Black students with sculpture

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Nearly 60 years after the University of South Carolina desegregated, they are recognizing the role of the school's first three black students admitted since reconstruction. USC hired an acclaimed sculptor to create a monument in their honor. "I want people to feel the equals of...
COLUMBIA, SC
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Gov. McMaster suspends Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Immediately upon receiving the indictment of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-33, suspending Wilson from office. Wilson is suspended until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes...
MAYESVILLE, SC
Spooky Season: Haunted Houses in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It is officially Halloween season in the Midlands. Here are a few Haunted Houses you can visit for those who celebrate. Hall of Horrors Haunted is an annual attraction that returned during the month of October. The theme of the hall this year is an all-new Vampire themed haunt: Blood Reign. Officials with the Hall of Horrors say the attraction is the hottest haunted attraction in the Midlands.
CAYCE, SC
Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
COLUMBIA, SC

