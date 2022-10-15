Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
wach.com
Demons down Cavaliers in back and forth battle
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Lugoff-Elgin and Richland Northeast battled it out in a game that featured 7 lead changes in the Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. In the end it was the Lugoff-Elgin Demons who came out on top 35-28.
wach.com
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders
Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
wach.com
Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
wach.com
South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
wach.com
Road closures in downtown Columbia due to Columbia Water repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — City of Columbia and Columbia Water Works officials say road closures on Richland St. are due to maintenance work. Officials advise that Richland Street from Main St. to Assembly St. will be closed until repairs are completed. Any other questions or concerns regarding this traffic...
wach.com
Man facing gun charges after argument over NFL football
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A man is facing gun charges after he pointed a gun at another individual after they got into an argument over NFL football. According to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call in reference to a man pointing a gun in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.
wach.com
USC commemorates first three Black students with sculpture
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Nearly 60 years after the University of South Carolina desegregated, they are recognizing the role of the school's first three black students admitted since reconstruction. USC hired an acclaimed sculptor to create a monument in their honor. "I want people to feel the equals of...
wach.com
Initiative for hidden disabilities to launch at Columbia Airport, a first in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An initiative that discreetly helps passengers with hidden disabilities is set to launch at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) October 24, becoming the first in the state with it. The program, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, is a new in-terminal initiative that allows those with...
wach.com
Allen Benedict Court set to be re-built; this time, your opinion counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Developers are looking to move forward at the site of a Columbia tragedy. In 2019, two men died and more than 400 people were evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak at one of the oldest public housing complexes in America. Tonight, the public had the...
wach.com
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
wach.com
Gov. McMaster suspends Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Immediately upon receiving the indictment of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-33, suspending Wilson from office. Wilson is suspended until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes...
wach.com
Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at Columbia hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. Officials said deputies were called on Saturday, Oct. 15, to the Magnuson Hotel at 7128 Parklane Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find a man...
wach.com
Spooky Season: Haunted Houses in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It is officially Halloween season in the Midlands. Here are a few Haunted Houses you can visit for those who celebrate. Hall of Horrors Haunted is an annual attraction that returned during the month of October. The theme of the hall this year is an all-new Vampire themed haunt: Blood Reign. Officials with the Hall of Horrors say the attraction is the hottest haunted attraction in the Midlands.
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
wach.com
Lexington County deputies searching for missing teen last seen a month ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old who has been missing for over a month. Deputies say Kylee Chandler was last seen Sept. 16 when she left her home. Kylee is 5’2” and weighs 120 pounds. If you have...
wach.com
Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
wach.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
wach.com
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
wach.com
One more day of warm weather before temperatures tumble for the week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We hold onto our warm weather for a bit longer. Temperatures on Monday will still reach the lower 80s, if not the upper 70s for the rest of us. The difference from the weekend is that we'll see a lot more clouds in our sky. A...
