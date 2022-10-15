ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WDSU

Bogalusa police investigating multiple shootings across 5 areas

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened Sunday night. According to Maj. Troy Tervalon with the Bogalusa Police Department, officers are investigating shots fired at five different locations. Evidence of shootings occurring were found at two of those scenes. Tervalon said minor property...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail

WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot

The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

