Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
One man is in the hospital after being shot on Sunday night in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
WDSU
Bogalusa police investigating multiple shootings across 5 areas
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened Sunday night. According to Maj. Troy Tervalon with the Bogalusa Police Department, officers are investigating shots fired at five different locations. Evidence of shootings occurring were found at two of those scenes. Tervalon said minor property...
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female burglar in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday (Oct. 17) night. First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the Mcdonald’s on S. Claiborne avenue, went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
WWL-TV
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
“This is kids’ lives that are on the line. It’s their future,” Perrette said. “Their future relies on our community doing the right thing now.”
fox8live.com
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in a vehicle at Franklin Avenue and North Roman streets, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers said they were summoned to a report of gunfire Friday at 4:12 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Mandeville woman, daughter found dead after apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies found the bodies of two women in a Mandeville area home Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 to report that she had just shot her daughter and was going to shoot herself, according to a news release. The call came in at about 8:30...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
fox8live.com
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police officer shot while off duty in Mid-City, suspect still being sought
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday in Mid-City. Officials said it happened around 10:35 p.m. on North Rendon Street near Conti Street near the Bayou Beer Garden parking lot. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said...
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
