Storm Lake, IA

stormlakeradio.com

Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake

Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 13, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Voter Pre-Registration Next Monday

A reminder that the General Election Voter Pre-Registration is next Monday, October 24th. The Buena Vista County Commissioner of Elections is encouraging new residents to mail a completed registration to PO Box 220, Storm Lake. The form can be downloaded at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf or by stopping by the Commissioner's office in the courthouse. Be mindful that “Election Day Registration” is also an option.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet

William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Aurelia surrounded by his family. Graveside memorial services with military rites will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Meriden Cemetery. Rev. Ken Miller will officiate. Military rites will be performed by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 and the Cherokee American Legion.
CALUMET, IA
Western Iowa Today

$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa

(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Ida Grove Man Involved in a Vehicular Accident

An Ida Grove man had to be flown to a Sioux City hospital after an accident yesterday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy was critically injured when his SUV crossed the center line on Highway 59 just west of Susan Lawrence Drive in Ida Grove.
IDA GROVE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Clay County Heritage Center Special Event this Saturday in Spencer

The city of Spencer will be holding a special event this Saturday, October 22nd. Clay County Heritage Center Executive Director, Shelby Nelson has said there will be multiple walking tours covering a variety of topics. Question and answer sessions will conclude with every tour. This event is free to the...
SPENCER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

BVU to Host First Intercollegiate Rodeo This Weekend

Buena Vista University (BVU) is gearing up to host its first intercollegiate rodeo this Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm at the Buena Vista County Fairgrounds. The event will feature bull and bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, goat tying, and barrel racing. Friday is Student Night meaning that...
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
iowa.media

State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution

Eroded soil filled stormwater intakes early this year at a housing development north of Indianola. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks.
ALTOONA, IA
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
CHEROKEE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
HOSPERS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
SHELDON, IA
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand

The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CARROLL, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake City Council Meeting This Afternoon (10/17/22)

The Storm Lake City Council meets in regular session today. The agenda includes a work session regarding the Sunrise Campground. Manager of the campground, Kim Woltman, will share the history of the facility, and an overview of campground operations. Also on the agenda...(2) the Witter Gallery will provide information regarding...
STORM LAKE, IA
We Are Iowa

One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure

MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
MINBURN, IA
KCCI.com

Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday

Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
AMES, IA

