SEATTLE – Snapping a five-game skid, the Oregon State women's soccer team played to a draw at Washington, 2-2, on Friday night at Husky Soccer Stadium. With a scoreless half hour behind the sides, the Beavers (4-7-3, 0-5-1 Pac-12) quickly flipped it with two goals in 24 seconds by the 31st minute. Sophie Conrad netted her first collegiate goal off help from Megin Turi and Valerie Tobias. Off a misplay by Washington's keeper, McKenna Martinez tallied her seventh of the campaign when she was at the right place at the right time to put it to the goal's bottom right for the 2-0 lead.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO