osubeavers.com
Women's Rowing Completes First Fall Regatta of 2022-2023 Season
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's rowing team put four boats in the top five to open the Fall schedule at the Head of the Spokane hosted by Gonzaga on Saturday morning. The A varsity 4+ crew of Giulia Clerici, Rhianna Loughnan, Torree Hawken, Megan Lautner and Anna...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Power to Win Over Washington State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Damien Martinez's career-best 111 yards on the ground led the Beavers to a 24-10 win over Washington State on Homecoming on Saturday night. Oregon State's rushing attack combined for 203 yards and a pair of trips to the endzone as they won their first over the Cougars to snap a skid that dated to 2013. Jam Griffin, Deshaun Fenwick, Jack Colletto and Silas Bolden combined for 83 yards to bolster the attack.
osubeavers.com
Volleyball Falters In Four Sets On The Road At USC
LOS ANGELES – Taking the first set from USC, Oregon State was unable to sustain the momentum, falling in four sets (25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 12-25) to the Women of Troy on Sunday afternoon at the Galen Center. Offensively, the Beavs (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) saw two student-athletes finish in double...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Places Third in Final Tune Up
ESTACADA, Ore. – Three Oregon State runners placed in the top-twenty and four raced a six-kilometer course in under 23 minutes to help the Beavs finish third in the Lewis and Clark Invitational. "I feel like we got a lot of information out of today, which was our hope...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Draws Washington
SEATTLE – Snapping a five-game skid, the Oregon State women's soccer team played to a draw at Washington, 2-2, on Friday night at Husky Soccer Stadium. With a scoreless half hour behind the sides, the Beavers (4-7-3, 0-5-1 Pac-12) quickly flipped it with two goals in 24 seconds by the 31st minute. Sophie Conrad netted her first collegiate goal off help from Megin Turi and Valerie Tobias. Off a misplay by Washington's keeper, McKenna Martinez tallied her seventh of the campaign when she was at the right place at the right time to put it to the goal's bottom right for the 2-0 lead.
osubeavers.com
Beavs Stumble In Straight Sets At UCLA
LOS ANGELES – The Oregon State volleyball team fell to UCLA in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion. Izzi Szulczewski was the only Beaver with double-digit kills, finishing the match with 11, while setter Inna Balyko crept closer to 4,000 career assists, dishing out 22 on the night.
slipperstillfits.com
2022-2023 Player Preview: Hunter Sallis
Before I get into it, you should be aware that Hunter Sallis is changing his uniform number. If you are looking for #10 with the Sideshow Bob locks, you won’t find that combination. Just know it’s now #5. Alright, now that’s out of the way. Gonzaga’s backcourt...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
nbcrightnow.com
Praxis health expanding to Coeur d'Alene
Praxis Health, Oregon's largest independent medical group is opening its first Idaho location in January, 2023. Praxis has acquired Prairie Family Medicine in Coeur d'Alene, a clinic which has been open since 2007. According to a press release announcing the expansion, Praxis Health is rooted in local communities with the...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule
WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Museum visit free for locals
COEUR d'ALENE — The Museum of North Idaho is nearing the end of the 2022 season, but before it closes Oct. 29, locals can visit for free. "To ensure all locals know, understand and appreciate our regional heritage, we are opening our doors with no admission cost to all residents of North Idaho," according to a press release.
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
