Bridgeport girls breeze into sectional final over Preston, 5-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Did Bridgeport coach Sam McKinney get what he wanted out of a routine 5-0 win for the top-seeded Indians over No. 4 Preston at Wayne Jamison Field late on Tuesday?. “I think we saw enough of the first crew that we were comfortable letting...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Notre Dame soccer ousted at Philip Barbour in section tournament

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame soccer’s 2022 season came to an end Tuesday as the co-ed Irish squad lost 6-0 at Philip Barbour in the opening round of the boys Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 tournament. Fifth-seeded Notre Dame fell behind early and couldn’t recover...
PHILIPPI, WV
Hawks cruise past Knights in sectional opener

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The top-seeded University Hawks punched their ticket to the Class AAA Region I Section 2 championship match by recording a 9-0 victory over the No. 4 seeded Preston Knights in Tuesday night’s boys’ soccer sectional semifinal. University will host the sectional championship at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Memoir author, improvisation performer relives tale to Bridgeport (West Virginia) audience

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of adults heard the realization of breast cancer from a spouse’s perspective last week at the Bridgeport Public Library. Event guests also got to ask questions and talk with “The Actual Dance” author Samuel Simon. Simon, of McLean, Virginia, also portrayed a few scenes from helping his wife of 56 years, Susan, battle cancer.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Polar Bears take easy sectional win over Berkeley Springs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tillie Cinalli and Karter King each posted a hat trick in the first half while Kate Gribben netted two goals in a dominant first-half of play as No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior downed No. 7 seed Berkeley Springs 10-0 in a Class AA/A girls Region I, Section 2 quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
Plane crash in Ohio kills 2 including Parkersburg, West Virginia man

RENO — A plane crashed into an Ohio 7 auto dealership lot Tuesday morning, killing the two people aboard, including a Parkersburg man. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were identified Tuesday afternoon as the occupants of the 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Water line breaks in Anmoore, West Virginia

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Water has been shut off in the area near the intersection of Philippi Pike and Clinton Street in Anmoore due to a water line break. According to an alert from the county, the water line has been shut off for repairs. When service is restored, the affected area will be under a boil water advisory until noon Friday.
ANMOORE, WV
Roger Britton

KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
KINGWOOD, WV
Mathias wins United Way Duck and Turtle Race

Rubber ducks and turtles raced down the creek at the Lewis County Park on Saturday, October 8, and each one tried to float its way towards the finish line to win a prize. The ducks and turtles were all part of the 32nd annual United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Duck and Turtle Race.
MATHIAS, WV
'He's been a big help for us:' Fairmont State University student interning with Bridgeport's (West Virginia) information technology staff

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As Bridgeport’s Information Technology Director Jesse Chaney updates city systems and connections, he will have a helping hand the next few months. Fairmont State University junior Michael Gaskill is interning with Chaney and Systems Administrator Josh Drummond for more than 300 hours this...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

