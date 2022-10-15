NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Premia Spine, a medical technology company changing the way debilitating chronic leg and back pain is treated, today announced publication of one-year outcomes from the TOPS facet replacement system’s clinical trial in the journal Clinical Spine Surgery. The study, “ A Prospective Study of Lumbar Facet Arthroplasty in the Treatment of degenerative Spondylolisthesis and Stenosis: Results from the Total Posterior Spine System (TOPS) IDE Study,” found lumbar facet arthroplasty with the TOPS device demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in all patient-reported outcome measures, a low surgical complication rate, and the ability to maintain motion at the index level while limiting sagittal translation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005445/en/ The first and only facet joint replacement system for the lumbar spine, TOPS was developed to provide mobility, stability and durability after decompression for patients with lumbar spinal stenosis and degenerative spondylolisthesis. (Graphic: Premia Spine)

