BVU to Host First Intercollegiate Rodeo This Weekend
Buena Vista University (BVU) is gearing up to host its first intercollegiate rodeo this Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm at the Buena Vista County Fairgrounds. The event will feature bull and bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, goat tying, and barrel racing. Friday is Student Night meaning that...
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 13, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months.
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet
William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Aurelia surrounded by his family. Graveside memorial services with military rites will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Meriden Cemetery. Rev. Ken Miller will officiate. Military rites will be performed by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 and the Cherokee American Legion.
Clay County Heritage Center Special Event this Saturday in Spencer
The city of Spencer will be holding a special event this Saturday, October 22nd. Clay County Heritage Center Executive Director, Shelby Nelson has said there will be multiple walking tours covering a variety of topics. Question and answer sessions will conclude with every tour. This event is free to the...
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
One killed, three injured after two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Monday morning, Oct. 17th. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old, crossed the center line on Highway 18 and hit a semi, causing that semi to jack-knife across the highway.
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
Six things for Iowa educators to consider before voting
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for elevent years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. He grew up in Shellsburg, Iowa. He can be reached at BruceLear2419@gmail.com. Dear...
Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt
A Memorial Service for Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt, will be at 1pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. A Visitation/Luncheon will run from 11:30-1pm at the church. Ann passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional...
Suspects face felony charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle, police say
A pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a collision in Sioux City on Sunday.
Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill
Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
15 Best Restaurants in Sioux City, IA
There are quite a few options if you're looking for a quick snack, a fine dining experience, some fast food, or a place to hold your next family dinner in Sioux City. Considering the region's cultural diversity and the locality's nature, you'll be spoiled for choice. You can find everything...
FBI enters search for missing Iowa woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
Sac City Woman Charged With Forgery After Allegedly Passing Fake $100 Bill
A Sac City woman faces felony charges for allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 44-year-old Mary Evelyn Francis was taken into custody on a Buena Vista County arrest warrant on Friday, Oct. 14. Authorities say Francis used the counterfeit money on Oct. 7 while purchasing items from a thrift store in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Avenue. She was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on the class D felony charge and released after posting a $5,000 bond. The Sac City Police Department and Iowa Department of Corrections assisted the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.
