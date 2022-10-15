ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Fatima knocks out St. Clair

Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Windsor uses big hits to knock out Lady ’Cats

Two home runs and a triple helped the host Windsor Lady Owls power past Union Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Softball Tournament, 4-1. “The girls played a great game,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It stinks that we didn’t come out on top. I am proud of their fight.”
WINDSOR, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair man killed after driving into semitruck on Highway 50

A St. Clair man died Saturday night after being involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near the road's intersection with Highway AT, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, William McMillian, 60, was driving driving westbound...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
lakeexpo.com

Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMOV

I-255 opens after hours of traffic in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police emergency caused major traffic on Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were on the JB Bridge assisting a suicidal person. The westbound lanes were closed as law enforcement handled the situation. The...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mystar106.com

Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
kjluradio.com

Red Flag warning issued, outdoor burning not recommended

In addition to freeze warning, the National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag warning for much of the KJLU listening area until 8:00 tonight. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires started are likely to spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjfmradio.com

Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy