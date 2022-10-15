Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out St. Clair
Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
Washington Missourian
Windsor uses big hits to knock out Lady ’Cats
Two home runs and a triple helped the host Windsor Lady Owls power past Union Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Softball Tournament, 4-1. “The girls played a great game,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It stinks that we didn’t come out on top. I am proud of their fight.”
O’Fallon, Missouri native Josh Sargent scores 8th goal of season for Norwich￼
American forward Josh Sargent has scored his eighth goal of the season for Norwich. It was the team's only goal in a 2-1 loss at Watford in England’s second-tier League Championship.
anglerschannel.com
Eureka High School Wins MLF High School Fishing Open on Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The Eureka High School team of Alex Avery of West Plains, Missouri, and Tyler Schumacher of Fenton, Missouri, brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake of the Ozarks.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
Washington Missourian
St. Clair man killed after driving into semitruck on Highway 50
A St. Clair man died Saturday night after being involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near the road's intersection with Highway AT, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, William McMillian, 60, was driving driving westbound...
lakeexpo.com
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
KMOV
I-255 opens after hours of traffic in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police emergency caused major traffic on Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were on the JB Bridge assisting a suicidal person. The westbound lanes were closed as law enforcement handled the situation. The...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
mystar106.com
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
Three interesting ghost town tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of local lore regarding […]
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
kjluradio.com
Red Flag warning issued, outdoor burning not recommended
In addition to freeze warning, the National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag warning for much of the KJLU listening area until 8:00 tonight. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires started are likely to spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
See what's coming for revamped south St. Louis County shopping center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The new owner of a shopping center that sat mostly vacant for years is taking advantage of a wave of new development along South Lindbergh Boulevard by adding a retail store new to St. Louis along with a pair of sought-after chain restaurants. The...
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
