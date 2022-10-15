CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.

CRESWELL, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO