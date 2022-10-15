Read full article on original website
KVAL
Lane County Home Improvement Show draws a crowd
EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
KVAL
38th annual Lane Home Improvement Show successful on return
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's 38th annual Home Improvement Show concluded Sunday evening. With the theme of wanting you to "Fall" in love with your home again, the show opened Friday evening, welcoming those looking to improve their homes and get started on new projects. The event held over 200 vendors on the show floor, providing homeowners with plenty of options, and ideas. The vendors in attendance said that the crowds that stopped by on opening night blew the shortened Spring show out of the water.
KVAL
Washington-Jefferson Park gets soil scraped away in ongoing restoration
EUGENE, Ore. — If you've driven past Washington-Jefferson Park lately you may have noticed the grass is gone. Eugene Public Work crews are scraping away inches of soil to ensure that it's clean, and to prepare for new turf and infrastructure repairs. This is part of the continued restoration...
KVAL
Prepare for an earthquake with the 'Great ShakeOut Drill'
"Drop, Cover and Hold On." That's the plan this Thursday, October 20 when thousands of people will take part in the "Great ShakeOut Drill." At 10:20 a.m. local time, people will practice for an earthquake at work, at school or at home. You can sign up to participate at shakeout.org.
KVAL
Oakridge residents battling the hazardous air quality from Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Residents in Oakridge are still battling hazardous air quality from the Cedar Creek Fire. The city administrator says it has been difficult. We went to Oakridge on Monday and tells us how the residents are coping. Janet Hansen is in the process of closing her shop...
KVAL
Community invited to grand opening of 4J's Edison Elementary
EUGENE, Ore. — The community is invited to tour the new Edison Elementary School at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The grand opening will take place Tuesday, October 25 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be an open house with an architect-led or self-guided tour of the building.
KVAL
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
KVAL
University of Oregon wraps up Corvallis archaeological dig
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, researchers are wrapping up an archaeological dig. The University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History has been uncovering items from a site where the city of Corvallis dumped garbage from 1910 to 1913. So far, they've found old dishes, a bike frame,...
kezi.com
Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house
EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
KVAL
Volunteers get supplies ready for Egan Warming Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Cold weather is right around the corner and St. Vincent de Paul's Egan Warming Center is preparing to help those in need. Volunteers met early Saturday to sort through supplies, packing up mats, blankets and pillows for warming centers around town, as well as putting together boxes of PPE for volunteers and gathering supplies for pets.
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire now at 50% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials expect increased fire activity with lower humidity and the increase of warmer temperatures on Wednesday. They say that precipitation is expected for the area over the weekend, with 1-1/2"-2" of rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. Officials say snow is possible on Saturday above 4000'.
KVAL
Mayors across Oregon announce plan for homeless crisis
EUGENE, Ore. — Mayors from across Oregon are trying to find a solution to the homeless crisis in their cities. This time they are banding together and turning to the state legislature for help. In a letter to the legislature, Mayors of Oregon are asking for assistance to ease...
kptv.com
‘Property taxes have gone up more than double’: Santiam Canyon Fire survivor reveals hurdles in rebuilding
SANTIAM CANYON Ore. (KPTV) - Those who were impacted by the Santiam Canyon fires have faced the tough decision of whether to rebuild or move. For some who decided to stay and start new are now dealing with much higher property taxes on top of everything else. One Mill City woman says it was shocking when she got her property tax statement this week.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Man arrested after firing shots from Fern Ridge Path bike path
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they arrested a man who fired shots from the Fern Ridge Path, hitting a backyard fence. According to police, they received the call of shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path near Oak Patch Road, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes.
kezi.com
Juveniles detained after shooting at car, LCSO says
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.
KVAL
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar
EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
kezi.com
Bystanders and Eugene police save man from burning car
EUGENE, Ore. -- Tragedy was averted Monday as Eugene police and local residents acted swiftly to pull an unconscious man from a burning vehicle after a crash, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, at about 4:30 p.m. on October 17, two of their officers were on the way...
kezi.com
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
kykn.com
Investigators Seek Tips to Locate Missing Man from Stayton/Aumsville Area
Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to help locate Richard Champion who was last seen on September 11, 2022. Mr. Champion was reported as missing by family and friends who last saw him at a rural property in the Stayton/Aumsville area where he was living.
