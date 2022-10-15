Read full article on original website
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
itrwrestling.com
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Have Huge Plans For Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has been part of WWE for well over 8 years now and has had several solid matches in that time period. His ability to master anything he is given has helped make him a very dependable star as well. The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Heavily Resisted Rey Mysterio’s WWE Main Event Push
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Hilariously Does Roman Reigns Moves At WWE Live Event (VIDEO)
As the Honorary Uce in WWE’s The Bloodline group, Sami Zayn is constantly trying to impress “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns even at live events. That’s because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns leads the group that also contains the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa and the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
411mania.com
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
PWMania
Chris Jericho Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo on WWE SmackDown
AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked for his opinion on the return promo that Bray Wyatt delivered on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Jericho said on Twitter, “I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”. For those who...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame On His Own
There’s little that Triple H hasn’t accomplished in the world of professional wrestling, rising to prominence as a wealthy blueblood and evolving into The Game who’d go on to win multiple World Championships, earning his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s also conquered the corporate world, working backstage as a WWE Executive for years, and in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, he now has complete creative control as Chief Content Officer.
itrwrestling.com
Rosa Mendes Comments On Her ‘Degrading’ & ‘Distasteful’ WWE Gimmick
Rosa Mendes wasn’t a fan of her old WWE gimmick. Back in 2010 on an edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Rose Mendes made an attempt to become a part of LayCool, who was composed of Layla and Michelle McCool. Instead of embracing her, the heel duo turned down the offer from Mendes, however, that didn’t stop Rosa Mendes from trying further to get into the group, even using creative tactics in an attempt to get their acceptance.
ringsidenews.com
Villano IV Unmasked At AAA Triplemania XXX After 42 Years
AAA Triplemania XXX saw Rey Mysterio masked at the show, but there was someone who lost his mask at the show. It was one of wrestling’s luchador who has been wrestling for a considerable time. Pentagon Jr. defeated Villano IV at Saturday’s Triplemania XXX, taking his mask. The talented...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Has ‘Immediate Plans’ For Former World Champion
WWE reportedly has ‘immediate plans’ for a returning WWE World Champion and Hall of Famer, plans which could materialise on Raw in the coming weeks. John Bradshaw Layfield stepped down from the WWE SmackDown commentary team in September 2017, but has maintained a positive relationship with the company in the years since.
Yardbarker
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley set for WWE Crown Jewel
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar and a six-man tag have been added to WWE Crown Jewel. Lashley and Lesnar will meet on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia following events that have taken place over the last week. A six-man tag team match with The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) taking on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) has also been added.
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Top WWE Star Vince McMahon Was Wrong About
For decades Vince McMahon decided who would get pushed to the top in WWE and it’s no big secret that Vince liked to push bigger Superstars. However, some smaller names have been able to break through such as former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio. During a recent episode of the...
Yardbarker
Brock Lesnar, several matches set for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw
WWE has several matches/segments announced for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After attacking Bobby Lashley last week, Brock Lesnar will be on tonight's show. Since WWE is building towards the Crown Jewel show, it looks like they will set up a match to take place in Saudi Arabia. Also,...
