Craftsman-style home in Glad Hill Estates closes at $950,000

Buy Now This Glad Hill Estates home has 10-foot ceilings on the main level, a finished walk-out basement and an attached three-car garage. Courtesy photo

The craftsman-style home at 3610 Moline Court in Monrovia is last week’s top house, listing and closing at $950,000. With five bedrooms and five baths, this home also features multiple upgrades including 10-foot ceilings on the main level, a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The finished walk-out basement includes a full bathroom with additional flex space and storage. Built on 1.5 acres, there is also a new deck and an attached three-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.