The Extra Point: Carroll vs. Greenville

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll looks to solidify its playoff hopes as they welcome the Tigers from Greenville.

This is the 37th all-time meeting between Carroll and Greenville, with Greenville holding the lead 17-16-3 in the matchup.

Carroll currently sits in third in the region after a big 42-8 win over Headland last week. Greenville comes into the matchup 1-6 and is in last place in the region.

Greenville won last year’s matchup 20-7 over the Eagles.

Carroll 41-0.

