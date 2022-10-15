ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

The Extra Point: Carroll vs. Greenville

By Aaron Dixon, Austin Greenland
WDHN
WDHN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ka01n_0iZrcynj00

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll looks to solidify its playoff hopes as they welcome the Tigers from Greenville.

This is the 37th all-time meeting between Carroll and Greenville, with Greenville holding the lead 17-16-3 in the matchup.

Carroll currently sits in third in the region after a big 42-8 win over Headland last week. Greenville comes into the matchup 1-6 and is in last place in the region.

Greenville won last year’s matchup 20-7 over the Eagles.

Carroll 41-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy

Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
TROY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Houston Academy vs Opp

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Much like 2A, 3A region two has come down to three teams all separated by a single game in the standings. Friday night, the remaining undefeated teams in 3A region two faced off in Covington County. The Opp Bobcats hosted the Houston Academy Raiders, each at 5-0 in the region. The […]
OPP, AL
utv44.com

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
MONTGOMERY, AL
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDHN

The Extra Point: Charles Henderson vs. Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Rams of Headland welcome the red-hot Charles Henderson Trojans. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Trojans holding a 5-1 advantage after taking last year’s matchup 42-21. Headland aims to bounce back and solidify playoff hopes after falling to Carroll 42-8, while the Trojans won […]
HEADLAND, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Samson vs Geneva County

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — As the high school football season winds down, some teams are seeing their playoff hopes slip away. Two of those teams are Samson and Geneva County. The Samson Tigers are still fighting to pick up their first win on the year, while Geneva County has a chance to make it as […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Montgomery Academy vs Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Slocomb hosted Montgomery Academy Friday with the final playoff spot in 4A region two on the line. Both teams entered this game at 2-3 in region play, the loser suffering that fatal fourth loss. Both Slocomb and Montgomery Academy have lost to the same three teams in the region, Andalusia, B.T. […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Ariton vs Wicksburg

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — Class 2A Region Two is came down to the wire in terms of which team would take home the region title. All season long Ariton has looked to be the favorite, but Wicksburg put together five straight wins to remain undefeated and tied with Ariton, also undefeated in region play, atop […]
NEWTON, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Abbeville vs Ariton

ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ariton is sitting pretty, tied atop the 2A region two standings with Wicksburg. Both schools entered Friday night undefeated in region play. Ariton welcomed in a hungry Abbeville team that was fighting for its spot in the postseason. Purple Cats win 49-0.
ABBEVILLE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Enterprise vs Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rivals Enterprise and Dothan squared off on Friday night with a lot on the line. Enterprise leads the series 2-1. That record is since Dothan and Northview consolidated in 2019 becoming what we now know as Dothan High. Entering Friday, Enterprise had already lost three region games and a fourth would […]
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Wicksburg vs Samson

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Wicksburg versus Samson provided a tale of two different stories. Wicksburg entered Friday night undefeated in region play while Samson hadn’t won a game in 2022. So would either team venture off course or would both streaks continue? Wicksburg wins 48-10.
SAMSON, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autaugaville School Celebrates Homecoming

Professional Photos provided by Robert Elliot Taylor – Elluminated_Lenses. Autaugaville School celebrated Homecoming the week of October 3-7, 2022, with spirit days, a parade, a royal coronation, and finally the football game. All grades Pre-K – 12th Grade participated in the festivities as well as the community. The community rallied around all the students to show their school pride and even hosted their annual tailgate prior to the football game on Friday night.
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
WDHN

WDHN

550
Followers
672
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy