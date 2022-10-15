The Extra Point: Carroll vs. Greenville
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll looks to solidify its playoff hopes as they welcome the Tigers from Greenville.
This is the 37th all-time meeting between Carroll and Greenville, with Greenville holding the lead 17-16-3 in the matchup.
Carroll currently sits in third in the region after a big 42-8 win over Headland last week. Greenville comes into the matchup 1-6 and is in last place in the region.
Greenville won last year’s matchup 20-7 over the Eagles.
Carroll 41-0.
