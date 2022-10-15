Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame On His Own
There’s little that Triple H hasn’t accomplished in the world of professional wrestling, rising to prominence as a wealthy blueblood and evolving into The Game who’d go on to win multiple World Championships, earning his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s also conquered the corporate world, working backstage as a WWE Executive for years, and in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, he now has complete creative control as Chief Content Officer.
Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Shock WWE NXT Return At The Behest Of Injured Star
When Shinsuke Nakamura first debuted in WWE NXT in 2016, he impressed in a match against Sami Zayn at TakeOver: Dallas as part of WrestleMania 32 weekend. He went on to become a two-time NXT Champion, defeating Samoa Joe both times to win the title in 2017. He would be called up to the main roster one year after his NXT debut, appearing on the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 33.
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
WWE “Determined” For NXT To Beat AEW In First Head-To-Head In 18 Months
On October 18th NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the first time since the end of the so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ on April 7th 2021. The two shows had been competing directly in the television schedule since October 2019 when AEW launched Dynamite. However, the competition came to an end when NXT moved to Tuesday nights on April 13th 2021.
AEW Rampage Ratings – October 14th, 2022
The October 14th episode of AEW Rampage featured a number of debuting and returning stars. Not only did Stu Grayson, who was released from AEW in May, rejoin the Dark Order during a backstage segment, Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom debuted following the main event. Meanwhile, Dalton Castle confronted ROH Champion Chris Jericho to set up a title match for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
Rosa Mendes Comments On Her ‘Degrading’ & ‘Distasteful’ WWE Gimmick
Rosa Mendes wasn’t a fan of her old WWE gimmick. Back in 2010 on an edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Rose Mendes made an attempt to become a part of LayCool, who was composed of Layla and Michelle McCool. Instead of embracing her, the heel duo turned down the offer from Mendes, however, that didn’t stop Rosa Mendes from trying further to get into the group, even using creative tactics in an attempt to get their acceptance.
Details On Who Will Be Leading Tonight’s WWE Raw With Triple H Out
In the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, Triple H was named both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His title was recently upgraded to Chief Content Officer, and he is now the final word when it comes to the running of both Raw and SmackDown. As such, his presence at television tapings every week is of great importance.
Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
According to a new report, WWE has cancelled the next edition of its ‘Day 1’ Premium Live Event and there are no plans to replace it. Wrestlenomics broke the news of the cancellation and noted that the event, which would have taken place on New Year’s Day 2023 will not be rescheduled or rebranded.
Chris Jericho Signs New Deal With AEW, Named Creative Advisor
It has been confirmed that Chris Jericho will be staying with AEW for at least another three years. The former WWE Superstar joined All Elite Wrestling in January 2019 and went on to become the first-ever AEW World Champion that August. Jericho has remained at the forefront of AEW programming wrestling the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and many more.
What Is Roman Reigns’ Latest WWE Schedule?
Having reigned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for close to 800 days, Roman Reigns is now at the peak of his legendary WWE career. ‘The Tribal Chief’ is now unquestionably one of the top performers in WWE history but as his popularity grows, his WWE schedule decreases.
WWE SmackDown Ratings – October 14th, 2022
Anticipation was in the air ahead of the October 14th episode of WWE SmackDown as it was set to feature the first appearance of Bray Wyatt following his stunning return at Extreme Rules. After making a grand entrance and cutting an emotional promo to the New Orleans crowd, Wyatt was interrupted by the masked version of himself appearing on the Titantron. According to a report from Fightful Select, the mask is known internally as an Uncle Howdy mask, and it remains to be seen what happens with the rumored Wyatt 6 faction following this appearance.
AEW Issues Statement, Update On Adam Page’s AEW Dynamite Injury
On the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, “Hangman” Adam Page faced off against Jon Moxley in the main event. The AEW Championship match between the two had been heavily promoted, with Page cutting a fiery promo last week that garnered loads of praise from his fans as one of his best promos to date.
Austin Theory Teases Money In The Bank Cash-In At NXT Halloween Havoc
At just 25 years of age, Austin Theory has an impressive list of accomplishments in WWE. Formerly a member of The Way in NXT, he made his way to the main roster in October of 2021 and quickly found a role as Vince McMahon’s protégé after it was revealed that he’d stolen the then-WWE Chairman’s precious Cleopatra’s Egg. Vince McMahon would continue to teach him lessons in the coming months, but he also gave him opportunities, such as a WWE Championship match against Big E and also a place in the men’s Royal Rumble.
What Really Happened During Backstage Fight Between Brock Lesnar & Chris Jericho?
Brock Lesnar is notoriously a difficult man to work with, with numerous stories having surfaced of varying backstage fiascos. Even as recently as this past July, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ is reported to have walked out of a SmackDown broadcast mere hours before it went on-air upon learning of Vince McMahon’s retirement.
Ric Flair Says Potential WrestleMania Clash Will Be As Big As Legendary Dwayne Johnson Match
WrestleMania has been home to some of the biggest matches in WWE history and Ric Flair has predicted that it could now play host to a match to top many of the greats. The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled three times at WrestleMania. In their first encounter at WrestleMania 15 Austin defeated Rock to win the WWE Championship while in the final match between the pair at WrestleMania 19 Rock finally pinned the Texas Rattlesnake. Although unknown to most at the time, that match proved to be the last of Austin’s full-time career.
Becky Lynch Was Forced To Retire From Wrestling 7 Years Before Her WWE Debut
There’s little that Becky Lynch hasn’t accomplished in WWE, having been crowned both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion on a number of occasions. She won the Royal Rumble in 2019, and the following April, became one of three women alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to main event WrestleMania. After pinning Rousey in controversial fashion as the former UFC star’s shoulders weren’t on the mat, Lynch became both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion, dubbing herself Becky Two Belts.
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Believes WWE Split Him And Daniel Bryan
Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently spoke about his pairing with Daniel Bryan. During Bryan’s run as an eco-friendly heel on SmackDown, Rowan served as his intimidating muscle. The giant superstar even played a part during Bryan’s WWE Championship defense against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. The two...
Ace Steel Released By AEW
The fallout from the post-All Out brawl continues with the news that Ace Steel has been released. Steel had been suspended by AEW following his role in the incident back in early September. The report from Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that while many things are still going...
