Rosa Mendes Comments On Her ‘Degrading’ & ‘Distasteful’ WWE Gimmick
Rosa Mendes wasn’t a fan of her old WWE gimmick. Back in 2010 on an edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Rose Mendes made an attempt to become a part of LayCool, who was composed of Layla and Michelle McCool. Instead of embracing her, the heel duo turned down the offer from Mendes, however, that didn’t stop Rosa Mendes from trying further to get into the group, even using creative tactics in an attempt to get their acceptance.
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
“Mental Disabilities Don’t Define Us” – MJF Breaks Character With Heartwarming Message
Returning to All Elite Wrestling at All Out, MJF is seemingly on the verge of the pinnacle of his career. He holds an AEW World Championship opportunity for whenever and wherever he pleases, with reports suggesting he may be challenging current and three-time champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19th.
Jim Ross Praises Return Of “Big-Time Player” Bray Wyatt
For months it has been rumoured that Bray Wyatt would be returning to WWE and finally at Extreme Rules the former World Champion emerged from a shaft of light to a monster roar from the crowd. Wyatt had been absent from WWE since being released by the company on July...
AEW Rampage Ratings – October 14th, 2022
The October 14th episode of AEW Rampage featured a number of debuting and returning stars. Not only did Stu Grayson, who was released from AEW in May, rejoin the Dark Order during a backstage segment, Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom debuted following the main event. Meanwhile, Dalton Castle confronted ROH Champion Chris Jericho to set up a title match for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
Ric Flair Says Potential WrestleMania Clash Will Be As Big As Legendary Dwayne Johnson Match
WrestleMania has been home to some of the biggest matches in WWE history and Ric Flair has predicted that it could now play host to a match to top many of the greats. The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled three times at WrestleMania. In their first encounter at WrestleMania 15 Austin defeated Rock to win the WWE Championship while in the final match between the pair at WrestleMania 19 Rock finally pinned the Texas Rattlesnake. Although unknown to most at the time, that match proved to be the last of Austin’s full-time career.
“It Was Trash” – EC3 Blasts Vince McMahon Over Booking Of Main Roster Run
When former TNA standout EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018, many fans were certain that this run would be far superior to his previous run as game show era NXT’s Derrick Bateman. The star seemed everything that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could want after reinventing himself following his previous release in 2013. He boasts an impressive physique, and he’s incredibly skilled when it comes to controlling a microphone.
Seth Rollins Brings Back Iconic Title Spin During Live Event
Although he had help before the match when Brock Lesnar laid out the defending champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins’ victory of the WWE United States Championship remained a crucial step in elevating the prestige of the championship. Rollins ultimately put ‘The All Mighty’ Lashley down with a Curb Stomp, ending his reign at exactly 100 days.
Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 17th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw pulled in 1,803,000 viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This is a slight decrease on the previous week where the red brand drew 1,824,000 viewers with a 0.55 rating in the aforementioned...
Joe Rogan Blasts Signature Move Of Ric Flair As “Dumb”
Every great professional wrestler needs an equally-as-iconic finishing move and for Ric Flair, that move was the Figure Four Leglock. ‘The Nature Boy’ utilised the submission to great avail throughout his career after adopting it from fellow WWE Hall of Famer and ‘Nature Boy’, the late Buddy Rogers.
WWE SmackDown Ratings – October 14th, 2022
Anticipation was in the air ahead of the October 14th episode of WWE SmackDown as it was set to feature the first appearance of Bray Wyatt following his stunning return at Extreme Rules. After making a grand entrance and cutting an emotional promo to the New Orleans crowd, Wyatt was interrupted by the masked version of himself appearing on the Titantron. According to a report from Fightful Select, the mask is known internally as an Uncle Howdy mask, and it remains to be seen what happens with the rumored Wyatt 6 faction following this appearance.
WWE Currently Has No Plans For Two Former Raw Superstars
According to a new report, former WWE Raw stars Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez aren’t currently factored into any forthcoming WWE plans. This may be the case for quite some time, given that they’ve reportedly been sent back to the WWE Performance Center for further training. As was...
Dave Meltzer Claims WWE Superstars Were “Held Hostage” Following Crown Jewel 2019
While WWE Crown Jewel 2019 hosted matches featuring Brock Lesnar, Tyson Fury and Bray Wyatt, and appearances from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, the show is perhaps best remembered for what took place when the in-ring action was over. More than 200 WWE personnel were left stranded on an aeroplane...
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
Live Action Marvel Lucha Libre Show Announced For Disney+
Top Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has announced the launch of a live-action wrestling show coming to Disney+ in association with Marvel. The series is scheduled to premiere in Mexico on December 21st, though it’s yet to be made official if this will be a worldwide showcase or exclusive to Mexico.
Chris Jericho Signs New Deal With AEW, Named Creative Advisor
It has been confirmed that Chris Jericho will be staying with AEW for at least another three years. The former WWE Superstar joined All Elite Wrestling in January 2019 and went on to become the first-ever AEW World Champion that August. Jericho has remained at the forefront of AEW programming wrestling the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and many more.
Jimmy Smith – “Roman Reigns Can’t Fight. He’s Just A Big Muscular Dude”
Former Monday Night Raw announcer Jimmy Smith has made some bold claims about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 following a short hiatus Roman Reigns has been on the finest run of his career. Just weeks after attacking Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at the summer specular, Reigns won the Universal Championship and he has held the gold ever since, his reign now standing at a staggering 779 days and counting.
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Believes WWE Split Him And Daniel Bryan
Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently spoke about his pairing with Daniel Bryan. During Bryan’s run as an eco-friendly heel on SmackDown, Rowan served as his intimidating muscle. The giant superstar even played a part during Bryan’s WWE Championship defense against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. The two...
Sami Zayn Hilariously Attempts Roman Reigns’ Signature Spear During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Sami Zayn continues his hilarious acknowledging of the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. During a WWE house show in Phoenix, the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn once again acknowledged his “Tribal Chief,” and continued to try to stay on Reigns’ good list in The Bloodline faction, and he did all of this in hilarious fashion.
