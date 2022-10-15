Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill makes quick work of Morristown West
JOHNSON CITY — Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot. Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles likes Bucs’ competitiveness, not production
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles said he liked the way his team competed even if it didn’t play particularly well in its latest loss, a 55-33 setback to nationally ranked Mercer. “I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways...
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Kingsport Times-News
Mussard leads Tribe boys to first conference cross country title in 12 years; Headrick gives D-B sweep of individual golds
BLOUNTVILLE — It took nearly a decade and a half, but the Dobyns-Bennett boys cross country team finally broke down the door Tuesday in the bone-chilling Big 5 Conference Championships on the West Ridge campus. The Indians — behind Luke Mussard’s individual title-winning time of 16:04.2 — snapped Daniel...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football should go all-in on black and orange with Kentucky game at night
It’s been a long time since this was a possibility, but an underrated tradition of Tennessee football was the excitement of a night game at home around Halloween when the Vols were relevant. Only twice this century, 2007 and 2001, did the Vols have such a game in which they were in any championship race.
Elizabethton, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Volunteer High School football team will have a game with Elizabethton High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Vols’ Hyatt earns national honor for historic performance
(WJHL) – Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Sunday. Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in Saturday’s win over No. 3 Alabama. The five receiving scores also tied a Southeast […]
Mountain City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hampton High School football team will have a game with Johnson County High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
Kingsport Times-News
Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle
Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City eases past Lee to set up showdown with Union
GATE CITY — The Mountain 7 District regular-season volleyball championship match is set. Gate City breezed to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Lee High on Tuesday. Meanwhile in Clintwood, district-leading Union secured a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over Ridgeview.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations. ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
wcyb.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic is flowing again following a crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday. A crash has blocked the Eastern Star exit on Interstate 26 eastbound near in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash at...
Kingsport Times-News
A walk in Bob Miller's shoes: Celebrating 104 years of life
KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner. Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
Greene Co. boy accused of killing brother, grandmother with hammer to be tried as adult
A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his little brother and grandmother with a hammer in April will be tried as an adult, according to an Oct. 11 Greene County Juvenile Court order.
GPD: Body found in Hardin Park
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
Kingsport Times-News
Dem gubernatorial candidate coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor, will appear in Kingsport at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Martin, a Nashville physician, will be at the Food City at 205 N. Eastman Road in the upstairs meeting room for a meet and greet open to the public.
Comments / 0