Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Judkins, Ivey earn SEC weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –For the fifth consecutive week, Ole Miss football found its way on the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards list. Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Week, joined by Defensive Lineman of the Week Jared Ivey, the league office announced Monday morning. Judkins’ phenomenal rookie campaign...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss, Texas A&M kick set for 6:30 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s game vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 29 has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will be...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Three takeaways from Saturday’s game

Ole Miss fended off a scrappy Auburn team 48-34 on Saturday to remain perfect on the season as they used a devastating rushing attack to wear down the Tigers over the course of the game. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) found themselves in hot water a few times throughout the...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Amory, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Saltillo High School football team will have a game with Amory High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:01.
AMORY, MS
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders on HBCU, Jackson State journey: God called me collect

Somehow, Deion Sanders relates to all generations – even with a metaphor most of his players and recruits likely would not understand. Appearing on CBS’ decades-long, award-winning Sunday night primetime TV-magazine show “60 Minutes,” Sanders spoke candidly – always – about his role atop the Jackson State football program, in college football at large and, perhaps most importantly, society.
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact

Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard

A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

Immediate USPS Openings, Delivering for America USPS to Host Job Fairs in Starkville and Magee, MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
STARKVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mayor releases statement on Sunday’s fatal incident behind City Hall

Mayor Robyn Tannehill released a statement on her Facebook page regarding the tragic event on Sunday morning. Walker Fielder succumbed to his injuries, and an Ole Miss student remains hospitalized. The two suspects, Tristan Holland and Seth Rokitka have been captured and taken into custody. “I cannot let the sun...
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Local church transforming building into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
JACKSON, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar

On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
Lord Ganesh

Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency

Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
JACKSON, MS

