Oxford Eagle
Oxford still taking things “week to week” following upset of Clinton
Oxford football looks to build on the momentum they generated with last week’s 24-22 upset of Clinton as they play host to Starkville in the ninth edition of the Little Egg Bowl. The Chargers (4-3, 2-2 Region 2-6A) managed to pull off the upset thanks to a strong performance...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Lafayette combine to send 20 swimmers to Mississippi Swimming State Championships
The Oxford and Lafayette swim teams competed in the North Half championships at Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi on Friday with the Chargers finishing third on the girls’ side and second on the boys’, while Lafayette finished sixth on the girls’ side and 11th on the boys’.
Oxford Eagle
Judkins, Ivey earn SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –For the fifth consecutive week, Ole Miss football found its way on the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards list. Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Week, joined by Defensive Lineman of the Week Jared Ivey, the league office announced Monday morning. Judkins’ phenomenal rookie campaign...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss, Texas A&M kick set for 6:30 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s game vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 29 has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will be...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss vs Auburn: Three takeaways from Saturday’s game
Ole Miss fended off a scrappy Auburn team 48-34 on Saturday to remain perfect on the season as they used a devastating rushing attack to wear down the Tigers over the course of the game. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) found themselves in hot water a few times throughout the...
Amory, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders on HBCU, Jackson State journey: God called me collect
Somehow, Deion Sanders relates to all generations – even with a metaphor most of his players and recruits likely would not understand. Appearing on CBS’ decades-long, award-winning Sunday night primetime TV-magazine show “60 Minutes,” Sanders spoke candidly – always – about his role atop the Jackson State football program, in college football at large and, perhaps most importantly, society.
Jackson State expected to dominate SWAC women’s hoops once again
The SWAC women's basketball predicted finish and Jackson State is looked at as the leader. The post Jackson State expected to dominate SWAC women’s hoops once again appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Oxford Eagle
SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville jets to the Bayou for SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is off to Baton Rouge to highlight the SEC West showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU. The show will originate from LSU’s campus from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced later this week.
mississippifreepress.org
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more
Deion Sanders went one-on-one with John Wertheim on 60 Minutes. Here's some of what he said. The post Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
mageenews.com
Immediate USPS Openings, Delivering for America USPS to Host Job Fairs in Starkville and Magee, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
Oxford Eagle
Mayor releases statement on Sunday’s fatal incident behind City Hall
Mayor Robyn Tannehill released a statement on her Facebook page regarding the tragic event on Sunday morning. Walker Fielder succumbed to his injuries, and an Ole Miss student remains hospitalized. The two suspects, Tristan Holland and Seth Rokitka have been captured and taken into custody. “I cannot let the sun...
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
