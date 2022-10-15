ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Drake And The Weeknd To Skip Out On 2023 Grammy Awards

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Drake and The Weeknd ’s issues with the Grammys appear to have not been settled yet, as the two megastars have declined to submit their latest albums to the Recording Academy for consideration.

On Friday (Oct. 14), Drake’s chart-topping 2022 release Honestly, Nevermind , and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM were both absent from all of the voting ballots, making 2023 the second consecutive year of the Canadian stars’ boycott of the annual music awards show.

More from VIBE.com

In 2017, Drake voiced his ire with the Grammys after his runaway hit “Hotline Bling” earned nominations for multiple rap awards but was snubbed from other categories, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

“Even though Hotline Bling is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category,” the 6 God said at the time. “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m Black, I can’t figure out why. I won two awards but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.”

Related Story

Music Sermon: Hip-Hop Vs. The Grammys: 30 Years of Fighting The Power

Despite skipping the awards ceremony, “Hotline Bling” went on to win two gramophones that year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Last year, the rapper received Grammy nominations for his single “Way 2 Sexy,” as well as his Certified Lover Boy album, but pulled them from consideration shortly after. While Drake’s gripes with the Grammy Awards date back several years, The Weeknd’s differences with the Recording Academy are a bit more recent .

In 2022, the crooner’s After Hours album received no nominations in the major categories after being hailed as one of the most acclaimed and successful albums of the year. The Weekend was clearly irked by the snub, vowing never to submit his music for Grammy consideration moving forward.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer said at the time. Yet, The Weeknd would still nab a win that year, as “Hurricane,” his collaboration with Kanye West, took home the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Drake and The Weeknd are far from the first artists to voice or display their disdain for the Recording Academy. In the 1980s, Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, Ice-T, and others boycotted the awards show, while Jay-Z mirrored the move a decade later when he skipped out on the 1999 ceremony. This year, Silk Sonic also decided to omit their material from the forthcoming Grammy Awards ballot. Group member Bruno Mars explained the reasoning behind him and Anderson .Paak’s decision.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the hitmaker told Rolling Stone . “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

The duo’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic , would have been a major contender for numerous awards at next year’s ceremony, most notably the Album of the Year category.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration

Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for 2023 Grammy consideration, much to the surprise of fans and critics. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Bruno Mars revealed in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”More from VIBE.comBruno Mars Earns Another Diamond CertificationSilk Sonic's Debut Album Is Now PlatinumDr. Dre Almost Died From His Brain...
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
Vibe

Oprah Picks Up New Habit After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey isn’t taking her health for granted after undergoing major medical procedures last year. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the 68-year-old entertainment mogul revealed she had double knee surgery in August and November 2021. “When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg,” she shared. “I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again—that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”More from VIBE.comAva DuVernay...
Complex

Nicki Minaj Responds After “Super Freaky Girl” Reportedly Booted From Grammy Rap Categories

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” doesn’t qualify as a rap record—at least, that’s what the Recording Academy seems to believe. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Trinidadian-born artist submitted the track to various hip-hop categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards; however, a source claimed the Academy pulled the track from rap consideration after determining it was better suited for Best Pop Solo Performance. As THR points out, the move is particularly notable as “Super Freaky Girl” has dominated the rap charts since it debuted at No. 1 back in August.
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
GLENDALE, AZ
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Vibe

Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys

Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj and Latto Beef Erupts Over Grammys, Latto Releases Phone Convo

Nicki Minaj and Latto are at each other’s throats ... arguing about which Grammy categories their songs belong in and there's nothing sacred in this war, as they're both putting private convos on front street. Both rappers had been subtweeting each other for weeks about the Grammy's decision to...
Vibe

Marlon Wayans Crossed Paths With Biggie And Tupac Moments Before Their Deaths

Marlon Wayans is a man of interesting stories. The actor and comedian took a trip down memory lane during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed he crossed paths with Biggie and Tupac minutes before their deaths. More from VIBE.comShaq Says Biggie Recorded An Unreleased Verse For "Still Can't Stop The Reign"Jadakiss Says He Used To "Hate" Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy RecordsMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Wayans, who was fond of the rap stars before and during the height of their respective careers, also shed light...
Vibe

Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Financial Transparency

Jay-Z is suing Bacardi Limited over lack of financial transparency in their D’Usse partnership. TMZ reports that the businessman, also known as Shawn Carter, is inquiring about how much money the cognac line has made, and his lawsuit is demanding that information. Carter’s company, SC Liquor, is also pressing...
Vibe

Nicki Minaj And Latto Have A Heated Twitter Exchange After Grammys Update

The 2023 Grammy Awards have a few artists voicing their opinions about the different music categories and their qualifications for consideration. Nicki Minaj is one of them. On Thursday (Oct. 13), Minaj had a big blow out with rapper Latto on Twitter following reports that Minaj’s hit Rick James-sampled single “Super Freaky Girl” would not be considered for any rap categories. The smash is reportedly being considered for the pop category by the Recording Academy. However, Latto’s “Fantasy”-sampled track, “Big Energy,” is rumored to have been considered eligible for an unspecified Rap category. More from VIBE.comBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American...
Vibe

Vibe

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy