SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the opening round of the WIAA prep volleyball playoffs, with plenty of teams in action such as St. Croix Central against Altoona, Cochrane-Fountain City heading to Regis, Bangor taking on Fall Creek, and New Auburn traveling to Immanuel among others. Plus, it’s playoffs...
Chippewa Valley Book Festival
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Book Festival is happening October 20-25 with in-person and virtual opportunities to celebrate the written word. There will be author readings, book signings, school visits, and the festival includes programs for writers of all ages.
JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted fundraiser in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night. JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope) is a nonprofit that has spent the past 15 years working on some of the biggest social issues impacting the community.
WEAU named Organization of the Year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every year, Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire names one group as Organization of the Year. This year, that honor is going to WEAU. Representatives with Feed My People dropped by the station Tuesday to present the award. They say WEAU was chosen in part due to the accuracy, consistency, and compassion we demonstrate.
SALLY GREGOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Sally Gregor. Sally is so helpful with everything at the Augusta Vet Clinic. She always figures out a way to help me with my animals even if the clinic is booked solid and swamped. She is always willing to give advice and calm me down if I am panicking. She is always cheerful and helpful, even if she isn’t feeling well, or is stressed out. She truly cares about all the animals in her care. She even stays late to make sure her surgery patients are awake and ok before she heads home for the night. I don’t know what I’d do without Sally. She is a true friend.
Library Series on Hmong people and culture
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Series at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is working to bring the community together. Called Building Our Community: Hmong in the Chippewa Valley, the program explores Hmong culture and history. The three-part Series is free to all community members.
CLARA HEDIGER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Clara Hediger for the Sunshine Award. Clara teaches Pre-K at Lincoln Elementary School. My son, Zereth, was in her class last year when we transitioned to the School District of Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan during a rebuilding time in our family. Since the beginning she always went out of her way to make our family feel welcome and greets the families every morning and every evening during the school year. She made us feel at home during a time when I was struggling with identity issues. Since then, our family has become stronger. To this day, even though my son is not in her class, we still meet her every afternoon and she gives us hugs when I pick the children up. She has forever made a lasting impression on me and I am grateful every day for her. I can only hope that God graces us with more teachers like her.
2022 Rock the Riverfront beneficiaries awarded
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union Foundation recently hosted the 28th annual Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. According to a media release from the RCU Foundation, each year, the RCU Foundation partners with local charities to raise funds and awareness about the work these organizations do in local communities. In 2022, the RCU Foundation partnered with three local veteran focused charities. All three benefitted, however, votes determined first, second, and third place winners. Runners and walkers got a free vote with registration. Additional votes were also purchased intended to help the charities. The RCU Foundation recently presented each charity with a “big check.”
Holmen, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Fest 2023 is announced. Country Fest, which has been held north of Cadott since 1987, will be headlined by Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi from June 22-24. The venue, which has five stages, will feature over 50 artists,...
Pair charged in Altoona homicide appear in court Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are bound over for trial. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois appeared in-person in Eau Claire County court Tuesday afternoon, and 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared via zoom for their preliminary hearings. Tuesday,...
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
Chamber of Commerce holds Forum on Eau Claire referendums
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To prepare voters for the referendums on the ballot, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a Forum at the Pablo Center. Officials with the City and with the Eau Claire Area School District explained the nuts and bolts of their respective referendum questions. The School District will be asking voters to approve a measure that would generate $98.6 million.
Mobile unit provides mammograms to rural communities
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the CDC, one in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. Getting regular breast screenings is an important part of hopefully catching breast cancer early. Prevea Health and its hospital partners are working to make mammogram screenings more accessible through the Mobile Mammography Unit.
Wis-DOT officials encourage people to buckle up and put phones down
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Distracted driving is on the rise while seatbelt use is declining according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT has declared today Buckle Up Phone Down Day. Wis-DOT officials say two simple steps can be taken while driving to save lives. Those two steps are put on your seatbelt and put your phone down.
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
wwisradio.com
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
