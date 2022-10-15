Read full article on original website
Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/18/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Russell Wilson 'day to day' with hamstring issue
DENVER — Russell Wilson underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning on his hamstring injury. His status for the Denver Broncos' next game Sunday against the New York Jets figures to be in question as there are only six days between games, although given Wilson's career-long durability it would be a surprise if he doesn't play.
A 13-season snub: Broncos safety Kareem Jackson proves worth by continuing to play at a high level
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There were 53 defensive backs selected in the 2010 NFL Draft. Only two are still playing. The Patriots’ Devin McCourty and the Broncos’ Kareem Jackson. And from those two survivors only one has never been elected to the Pro Bowl. "I know, right," Jackson...
Broncos will beat the Chargers if they follow these 5 keys
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It may yet be early but there are reasons to believe the Broncos’ season is on the brink. Begin with they are sputtering with two losses in a row to drop their record to 2-3. What would a third consecutive loss Monday night to the Los Angeles Chargers do the Broncos’ playoff hopes? Not only would they be in a 2-4 hole, but they would be 1-3 inside the AFC and 0-2 in the AFC West – which would hurt their divisional tiebreaker scenarios should the Broncos happen to get it together in the second half and finish, say, 9-8 or 10-7.
Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first...
Jury deliberating fate of man charged in former CU football player's death
CENTENNIAL, Colo — An Arapahoe County jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged with first-degree murder in the deadly 2019 shooting of former University of Colorado (CU) football player Anthony "T.J." Cunningham. Marcus Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham several times, including in the head and chest,...
Melvin Gordon likes tweets suggesting trade from Broncos
DENVER — Frustrations are running high in Broncos County after a second consecutive loss in overtime during a primetime game dropped them to 2-4, including in the locker room. Running back Melvin Gordon took a backseat to Latavius Murray, who was added to the Denver Broncos practice squad last...
All hail, Pat Surtain II
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Week-in and week-out, Broncos’ cornerback Pat Surtain II seems to generate shout outs from his past and current colleagues as he impressively covers the opposing team’s top receiver. It started with game 1 against Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf. "One of the best technicians in...
Alicia Cardenas honored as part of Denver exhibit
DENVER, Colorado — A woman killed in a shooting spree that spanned through Denver and Lakewood is being honored at an exhibit. Alicia Cardenas is one of 22 new women that will be honored as part of the 'Return of the Corn Mothers' at History Colorado. The exhibit runs...
High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night. Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.
RTD offering two free fare days to encourage people to vote
DENVER — Have you sent in your ballot yet?. In an effort to get people out to vote for this year's upcoming election, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Secretary of State's office announced that there will be two free fare days in the weeks leading up to Election Day – which is Nov. 8.
University Prep Charter School contract rejected by Adams 14 school board
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — As Wendy Hernandez looked through her son Dominic's progress report, she reflected on why she felt University Prep (UPrep) was the right choice for him. "...there's always communication between staff, between the teachers," Hernandez said. However, one improvement she hopes for, was for better means...
Calabacitas recipe: Southwestern zucchini dish
DENVER — Calabacitas is a dish that is truly a Southwestern favorite. Made with squash, onion, corn, tomatoes and cheese, you'll find this sautéed dish to be healthy, comforting and satisfying. Calabacitas recipe. Ingredients. 2 summer squash (you can cube them or slice them in half moon shape...
New real-time weather station installed in Denver
DENVER — Denver's official climate record has been kept at Denver International Airport (DIA) for 26 years. And it's been a common complaint that DIA doesn't accurately portray the weather conditions for most Denverites. The core part of the city's population lies at least 10 miles southwest of the airport. Downtown is closer to 20 miles away.
New Denver police chief is sworn in
DENVER — Thirty-five years after becoming a Denver Public Safety Cadet and 33 years after joining the Denver Police Department, Ron Thomas' long climb to the top is finally complete after he was sworn in as Denver's newest police chief. The 56-year-old Thomas is a lifelong Denver resident. Before...
9NEWS Parade of Lights to return for the holidays
DENVER — It's about that time of year!. The 9NEWS Parade of Lights, Colorado's biggest holiday parade, is making its return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and Ent Credit Union, the Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing about 300,000 people to downtown Denver annually.
Proctor's Garden: How to save vulnerable plants from the first freeze
DENVER — With colder weather closing in, make an effort to save vulnerable plants. Many popular annuals can survive and even thrive in a sunny window. Your top priority should be the two plants most sensitive to frost, coleus and sweet potato vine. You can save the whole plant or take cuttings.
Kohl's hiring hundreds of workers in Denver area
DENVER — Kohl's has announced plans to hire thousands of workers for the holiday shopping rush at its more than 1,100 stores. The department store chain said it has nearly 700 open positions in the Denver area. The retailer is recruiting for a variety of seasonal associate openings with...
Crash, fire cause I-25 closure near Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 was closed in both directions near Loveland for about five hours after a crash involving two semi-trucks Friday. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said two semis hit each other in the southbound lanes at Highway 34, and one of them caught fire at around 12:20 p.m. A driver had burn injuries but they are not life-threatening.
No injuries in crash involving Boulder school bus carrying 27 students
LAFAYETTE, Colorado — No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Boulder Valley School District bus in Lafayette on Thursday morning. Lafayette Police Department said a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a crash involving the bus and one or two additional vehicles at Arapahoe Road and Yarrow Street.
