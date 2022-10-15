ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/18/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Russell Wilson 'day to day' with hamstring issue

DENVER — Russell Wilson underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning on his hamstring injury. His status for the Denver Broncos' next game Sunday against the New York Jets figures to be in question as there are only six days between games, although given Wilson's career-long durability it would be a surprise if he doesn't play.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos will beat the Chargers if they follow these 5 keys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It may yet be early but there are reasons to believe the Broncos’ season is on the brink. Begin with they are sputtering with two losses in a row to drop their record to 2-3. What would a third consecutive loss Monday night to the Los Angeles Chargers do the Broncos’ playoff hopes? Not only would they be in a 2-4 hole, but they would be 1-3 inside the AFC and 0-2 in the AFC West – which would hurt their divisional tiebreaker scenarios should the Broncos happen to get it together in the second half and finish, say, 9-8 or 10-7.
TENNESSEE STATE
9NEWS

Melvin Gordon likes tweets suggesting trade from Broncos

DENVER — Frustrations are running high in Broncos County after a second consecutive loss in overtime during a primetime game dropped them to 2-4, including in the locker room. Running back Melvin Gordon took a backseat to Latavius Murray, who was added to the Denver Broncos practice squad last...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

All hail, Pat Surtain II

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Week-in and week-out, Broncos’ cornerback Pat Surtain II seems to generate shout outs from his past and current colleagues as he impressively covers the opposing team’s top receiver. It started with game 1 against Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf. "One of the best technicians in...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Alicia Cardenas honored as part of Denver exhibit

DENVER, Colorado — A woman killed in a shooting spree that spanned through Denver and Lakewood is being honored at an exhibit. Alicia Cardenas is one of 22 new women that will be honored as part of the 'Return of the Corn Mothers' at History Colorado. The exhibit runs...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night. Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

RTD offering two free fare days to encourage people to vote

DENVER — Have you sent in your ballot yet?. In an effort to get people out to vote for this year's upcoming election, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Secretary of State's office announced that there will be two free fare days in the weeks leading up to Election Day – which is Nov. 8.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Calabacitas recipe: Southwestern zucchini dish

DENVER — Calabacitas is a dish that is truly a Southwestern favorite. Made with squash, onion, corn, tomatoes and cheese, you'll find this sautéed dish to be healthy, comforting and satisfying. Calabacitas recipe. Ingredients. 2 summer squash (you can cube them or slice them in half moon shape...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New real-time weather station installed in Denver

DENVER — Denver's official climate record has been kept at Denver International Airport (DIA) for 26 years. And it's been a common complaint that DIA doesn't accurately portray the weather conditions for most Denverites. The core part of the city's population lies at least 10 miles southwest of the airport. Downtown is closer to 20 miles away.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New Denver police chief is sworn in

DENVER — Thirty-five years after becoming a Denver Public Safety Cadet and 33 years after joining the Denver Police Department, Ron Thomas' long climb to the top is finally complete after he was sworn in as Denver's newest police chief. The 56-year-old Thomas is a lifelong Denver resident. Before...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS Parade of Lights to return for the holidays

DENVER — It's about that time of year!. The 9NEWS Parade of Lights, Colorado's biggest holiday parade, is making its return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and Ent Credit Union, the Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing about 300,000 people to downtown Denver annually.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Kohl's hiring hundreds of workers in Denver area

DENVER — Kohl's has announced plans to hire thousands of workers for the holiday shopping rush at its more than 1,100 stores. The department store chain said it has nearly 700 open positions in the Denver area. The retailer is recruiting for a variety of seasonal associate openings with...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Crash, fire cause I-25 closure near Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 was closed in both directions near Loveland for about five hours after a crash involving two semi-trucks Friday. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said two semis hit each other in the southbound lanes at Highway 34, and one of them caught fire at around 12:20 p.m. A driver had burn injuries but they are not life-threatening.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy