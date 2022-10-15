INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It may yet be early but there are reasons to believe the Broncos’ season is on the brink. Begin with they are sputtering with two losses in a row to drop their record to 2-3. What would a third consecutive loss Monday night to the Los Angeles Chargers do the Broncos’ playoff hopes? Not only would they be in a 2-4 hole, but they would be 1-3 inside the AFC and 0-2 in the AFC West – which would hurt their divisional tiebreaker scenarios should the Broncos happen to get it together in the second half and finish, say, 9-8 or 10-7.

