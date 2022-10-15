Read full article on original website
thecrcconnection.com
Students react to rise in local homelessness rate
A survey on the national homeless crisis found that homelessness in Sacramento surged almost 70% in the last two years, according to a recent article by the Associated Press. Upon hearing of the statistic, Cosumnes River College students reacted with various emotions. Gracelynn Rapp, 18, an early childhood development major,...
KCRA.com
NAACP demands investigation into video showing Yuba City students acting out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Sacramento Branch of the NAACP is demanding an investigation after a video of students acting out a slave auction surfaced at a high school in Yuba City. NAACP President Betty Williams has set up a news conference Monday, where students involved in the incident...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
sacda.org
PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: Rainbow Fentanyl in Sacramento!
District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert warns the public that rainbow fentanyl pills are now in the Sacramento community. Law enforcement has recently made the first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure in the Sacramento region. These colorful fentanyl pills look exactly like Smarties candies, and they are designed to...
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
abc10.com
Angelique Ashby vs Dave Jones | California's 8th District State Senate race, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats Dave Jones and Angelique Ashby were the clear front-runners in the primary for this open seat, but it still became a high-stakes race — and eye-poppingly expensive with heavy spending by interest groups. Now it’s time for the second and final showdown. Jones...
Sacramento Observer
Counselor Lays Bare Her Mental Illness History
LaViola Ward helps local youth manage their mental health issues. The care she provides is informed by her own journey. Before moving to Sacramento in 2011, Ward gave birth to a son. She was a single mother, trying to graduate from college and “just trying to make things happen.” During her son’s three-month checkup, she expressed her emotional state to his pediatrician. “I blurted out, ’Oh my God, I’m depressed. I feel like I was gonna kill myself and I don’t think I’m a good mom. I don’t know what to do,’” she shared. “That’s how my diagnosis of postpartum depression came out.”
visitranchocordova.com
New Documentary Film Dives into Rancho Cordova’s History
The story of Rancho Cordova gets the screen treatment in a new documentary film by local historian Bill George called “Rancho Cordova: From Gold Rush to Space.”. As Sacramento Public Library archivist James Scott says, the idea of Rancho Cordova is intricately tied to the idea of California. Rancho Cordova’s story, like California’s story, is one of an insatiable urge of a nation to lean west, to carve out new frontiers, to innovate and to create community.
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
kalw.org
Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit
Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
High school football players paying price for mock slave auction video
Yuba City, Calif. — A prank video showing students putting on a mock slave auction at a high school here has had real-life consequences for students who participated, CBS Sacramento's Ashley Sharp reports.The school's varsity football season was forfeited because too many players were suspended for the team to continue its season.In addition, students and school leaders have been facing firsthand the hurt that the video has caused the community.The video depicts white students at River Valley High School "auctioning" off black students as slaves in a football locker room. On Monday night, the Greater Sacramento NAACP chapter hosted a meeting...
KCRA.com
Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
goldcountrymedia.com
William and Brandon Wong among 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy members that progressed in black belt status
When William Wong and his family began Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy in January 2017, he was a third-degree black belt. Now, five years later, Wong and his son, Brandon, have progressed to fifth- and fourth-degree black belts, respectively. William Wong and Brandon Wong were two of 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo...
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
thevistapress.com
It’s About Time Newsom Ends State of Emergency
Sacramento, CA — Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) responds to the announcement that Governor Newsom intends to end the state of emergency by February 2023, nearly three years since he declared the COVID-19 emergency:. “Here’s one good thing to come out of the governor’s ‘sub-zero’ interest in...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
