Davis, CA

thecrcconnection.com

Students react to rise in local homelessness rate

A survey on the national homeless crisis found that homelessness in Sacramento surged almost 70% in the last two years, according to a recent article by the Associated Press. Upon hearing of the statistic, Cosumnes River College students reacted with various emotions. Gracelynn Rapp, 18, an early childhood development major,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent

How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacda.org

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: Rainbow Fentanyl in Sacramento!

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert warns the public that rainbow fentanyl pills are now in the Sacramento community. Law enforcement has recently made the first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure in the Sacramento region. These colorful fentanyl pills look exactly like Smarties candies, and they are designed to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Counselor Lays Bare Her Mental Illness History

LaViola Ward helps local youth manage their mental health issues. The care she provides is informed by her own journey. Before moving to Sacramento in 2011, Ward gave birth to a son. She was a single mother, trying to graduate from college and “just trying to make things happen.” During her son’s three-month checkup, she expressed her emotional state to his pediatrician. “I blurted out, ’Oh my God, I’m depressed. I feel like I was gonna kill myself and I don’t think I’m a good mom. I don’t know what to do,’” she shared. “That’s how my diagnosis of postpartum depression came out.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
visitranchocordova.com

New Documentary Film Dives into Rancho Cordova’s History

The story of Rancho Cordova gets the screen treatment in a new documentary film by local historian Bill George called “Rancho Cordova: From Gold Rush to Space.”. As Sacramento Public Library archivist James Scott says, the idea of Rancho Cordova is intricately tied to the idea of California. Rancho Cordova’s story, like California’s story, is one of an insatiable urge of a nation to lean west, to carve out new frontiers, to innovate and to create community.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kalw.org

Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit

Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

High school football players paying price for mock slave auction video

Yuba City, Calif. — A prank video showing students putting on a mock slave auction at a high school here has had real-life consequences for students who participated, CBS Sacramento's Ashley Sharp reports.The school's varsity football season was forfeited because too many players were suspended for the team to continue its season.In addition, students and school leaders have been facing firsthand the hurt that the video has caused the community.The video depicts white students at River Valley High School "auctioning" off black students as slaves in a football locker room. On Monday night, the Greater Sacramento NAACP chapter hosted a meeting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit

Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
ROSEVILLE, CA
thevistapress.com

It’s About Time Newsom Ends State of Emergency

Sacramento, CA — Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) responds to the announcement that Governor Newsom intends to end the state of emergency by February 2023, nearly three years since he declared the COVID-19 emergency:. “Here’s one good thing to come out of the governor’s ‘sub-zero’ interest in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

