ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Ohio man claims cemetery removed same-sex marriage information from headstone

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIrs4_0iZrZtqh00

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — A man who lost his husband in 2020 feels like a cemetery in Ohio is trying to erase his same-sex marriage.

Darrell Frye told WHIO-TV that he believes Calvary Cemetery in Dayton purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone.

In 2007, Frye met Jason Neto and planned to spend the rest of their lives together. Neto died unexpectedly from a heart attack in 2020.

The pandemic slowed down the burial process, but Neto was finally laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

“I chose the sanctuary preserve because that was very much what in the spirit of what Jason as a person,” Frye told WHIO.

“I knew that this was a Catholic cemetery, and I point blank asked, I said, ‘Is it going to be a problem that we’re a gay couple and buying a plot here?’”

Frye told WHIO that they assured him it was not an issue.

Frye bought a memorial boulder placed on Neto’s grave in August.

“And with a 30-character limit, it was difficult,” he said. “So I just decided to keep it simple and put our marriage date” ‘Married July 23rd, 2016.’”

Frye visited the cemetery over Labor Day weekend to find the headstone was no longer on Neto’s grave. He then visited the cemetery’s office to see where it had gone.

“They told me at that time the engraver had done a tour and done an inspection and had noticed that some of the text (and) the edges were crumbling,” Frye told WHIO.

The boulder had reportedly been taken to the shop for repairs.

One month later, a headstone reappeared at Neto’s grave without the marriage date.

“The line about our marriage is just erased. They dug into rock to erase our relationship,” Frye told WHIO.

The station reported that Darrell had been trying to reach the cemetery for more than a week.

“Nobody from Calvary will talk to me,” said Frye.

He’s talked to an attorney because Frye wants what he said that the funeral and burial plot has cost him “almost five figures.”

WHIO reached out to the Calvary Cemetery on Friday about Frye’s story.

“In consideration of the family, we will communicate directly with them, and release a statement at the appropriate time,” the cemetery’s executive director said in an email to the station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

David Nail
2d ago

that headstone was private property not that I agree with the concepts of the marriage but still it did not have the right to desecrate the gravesite so yep they're sewable

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a singe-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board. Our 2NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon Fire […]
NEW LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business

DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
CELINA, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: 6:45 a.m. Two people were killed and two others were injured after a UTV crash in Clay Township early Saturday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened in the area of Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road around 12:40 a.m. According to OSP,...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
WLWT 5

Police identify victim fatally shot in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Millvale Friday. According to police, around 3:49 p.m. officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
CINCINNATI, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy