Tulsa, OK

Church Studio welcomes Train, Stranger Things star Joe Keery to Tulsa

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Church Studio, a midtown Tulsa recording studio, welcomed members of the band Train and Stranger Things star and musician Joe Keery to their studio Friday.

“What a great time we had hanging out with Train and their special guest, Joe Keery of Stranger Things,” they said on social media.

Train performed at River Spirit Casino Thursday evening.

Keery is best known for his starring role as Steve Harrington in Netflix’s Stranger Things. He also performs and releases music under the stage name Djo, and he is the former member of Post Animal, a psychedelic rock band, according to NME.

Keery recently released his second album ‘Decide’ in September of this year. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, he said he prefers to keep his acting separate from his music career.

