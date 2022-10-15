ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fyffe, AL

Jack’s Game of the Week: Fyffe vs. Pisgah

By Olivia Whitmire
 4 days ago

PISGAH, Ala. (WHNT) — The two squads that took the field at Sam Kenimer Stadium on Friday night have their postseason spots locked up, but both are on the hunt for a region crown.

Welcome to the Jack’s Game of the Week between two of Class 2A’s top teams this season: Fyffe and Pisgah.

If you know anything about high school football here in the state of Alabama, you know that the Fyffe Red Devils and head coach Paul Benefield are synonymous with winning.

The Red Devils enter this one undefeated and the top team in the state in Class 2A — trying to secure their seventh straight region championship.

The fifth-ranked Eagles are looking for back-to-back region titles and came into this matchup 6-1 overall, but unbeaten in region 7. So the winner of this took the crown.

Friday marked the 31st meeting between the programs, but the first matchup since 2005, when Fyffe got the win.

These are two high-powered offensive teams. Fyffe’s outscoring opponents 373-39 and Pisgah’s put up 241 but their defense has allowed 135, so if they wanna take down Fyffe, they’ll have to step up on that side of the ball.

