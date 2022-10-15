Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New ‘Black Adam’ Featurette Spotlights Dwayne Johnson’s Super Suit
Black Adam is allowing Dwayne Johnson to flex his super muscles by becoming one of DC’s most beloved antiheroes. And as a new featurette for the movie reveals, the star is so bulky in real life that making him look super powerful was actually easy for Black Adam’s crew.
Collider
'Black Adam': The Long, Painfully Complicated History of Hawkman
Here are the facts about Hawkman that are pretty straight-forward: he was first introduced in Flash Comics #1 in 1940, he favors the use of a mace as a weapon, he has large, artificial wings, and is typically side-by-side with Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman. After that, it gets a little weird. Most often, he is human archeologist Carter Hall, a reincarnation of Egyptian prince Khufu. Or, as Katar Hol from Thanagar. Or, sometimes, an amalgamation of both. It’s the complicated, but utterly fascinating backstory of the hero set to be played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Collider
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
Collider
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Collider
Who Are Hooded Figures in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power presents many mysterious characters: Adar (Joseph Mawle), the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and the three mystics in white. Adar's story was revealed in Episode 6, "Doom," at least in part. The Stranger and Halbrand were the focus of many fan theories leading up to the finale, which provided some answers, though Season 2 will likely explain more. However, the mystics stumped audiences from the beginning. When first revealed in the trailer, some fans speculated that the white hooded figure may be Sauron. This character, now known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), was never the most likely option for the Dark Lord, but it has always been clear that she is connected to Sauron. Along with the other reveals saved for the season finale came the explanation for the Dweller and her companions, the Nomad (Edith Poor) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae).
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
Collider
How 'She-Hulk's Finale Rejects the Typical MCU Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk.When Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) teased a possibility of a Red Hulk on Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's only obvious that fans would expect it to happen by the last episode, which usually involves a huge fight and a feat for the hero. However, the actual finale completely shattered expectations, leaving us in awe, confusion, and everything in between.
Collider
Anson Mount on Why the 'MK Ultra' Script Grabbed Him and What to Expect from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2
Written and directed by ex-Intelligence Officer Joseph Sorrentino and based on the CIA drug experiments from the early 1960s, the psychological thriller MK Ultra follows psychiatrist Ford Strauss (Anson Mount), as he unknowingly becomes a pawn for the government’s fixation on mind control. As a man who truly cares for his patients and wants to help them, the moral and scientific boundaries he’s forced to push past lead to dangerous consequences.
Collider
'The Winchesters': Drake Rodger on Which 'Supernatural' Legacy Character He'd Like to Meet
The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) at the start of their journey together, before their love story and long before the existence of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles, who’s also the narrator). When they cross paths, John immediately becomes intrigued by Mary and the life that she leads as a demon hunter, though she has her doubts about him, and they join forces to honor their families’ legacies while also uncovering secrets about their fathers.
Collider
'Call Jane': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Certain films seem perfect for certain times and Call Jane is one of them. The film focuses on the Jane Collective, a brave underground organization that facilitated over 11,000 safe abortions in the Chicago area between 1969 and 1973, an era when the procedure was still illegal. Call Jane follows the life of a married woman who has a pregnancy that puts her life at risk.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
Collider
New 'House Of The Dragon' Trailer Shows The Black Queen Preparing For War
HBO’s House of the Dragon is pushing ever closer to fulfilling the words of House Targaryen: Fire and Blood. The series’ penultimate episode, The Green Council was the first time we saw treason and subterfuge at its peak on the show. The king is dead; and his queen, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has misinterpreted his final words as wanting their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on the Iron Throne.
Collider
Charles Edwards Talks ‘The Rings of Power’ Finale, Filming the Creation of the [Spoiler], and Celebrimbor’s Storyline
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of PowerWith The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season finale now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke with Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) about the spoilers of the first season. During the interview, he talked about filming the creation of the rings in the finale, his reaction seeing the Balrog as a viewer, Celebrimbor’s storyline, the fan speculation on who Sauron and The Stranger are, Tolkien’s writings, Season 2, favorite moments from the first season, and why he couldn’t take home any mithril from set.
Collider
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Adds Tony Danza
As Season 1 of the sequel series And Just Like That... ended, we couldn’t help but wonder: What is up with Che (Sara Ramirez)? The non-binary character entered the HBO Max series to completely disrupt the trio of protagonists’ notion of gender and sexuality, especially Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon), who ended up sparking a steamy relationship with the stand-up comedian. Now, Deadline reveals through a casting announcement we’re about to find out a lot more about Che and their past.
Collider
The 10 Greatest Bank Heist Scenes in Film History
Nothing beats a great bank robbery scene. The heist film is one of the most reliable sub-genres within the broader crime genre, as seeing the setup, execution, and fallout of a large-scale robbery is always satisfying. And banks are perhaps the most common targets within such heist films, as traditionally (maybe not so much nowadays), they were places that stored huge amounts of money and/or other valuables.
Comments / 0