Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
wgac.com
AP Top 25 College Football Poll Update
As expected, Georgia dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs won in a 55-0 shutout for their 100th Homecoming. They also hold on to their No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Check out the Top 10 Gallery Below. 6. Alabama. 8. TCU. 10. Oregon.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs. Why? The coldest temps since...
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
How Warnock’s church highlights the key to Georgia’s Senate race
The campaign is focusing on Herschel Walker's foibles, but strategists note that Warnock also has to "requalify" himself with Black voters.
4 shot at Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering, police say
ATLANTA — At least four people were hurt early Sunday morning after a shooting on the Atlanta University Center campus, police said. Around 12:30 a.m., officers in the area responded to a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering where they believe two people opened fire. Police said people were listening...
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
