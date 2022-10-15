ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
wgac.com

AP Top 25 College Football Poll Update

As expected, Georgia dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs won in a 55-0 shutout for their 100th Homecoming. They also hold on to their No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Check out the Top 10 Gallery Below. 6. Alabama. 8. TCU. 10. Oregon.
ATHENS, GA
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs. Why? The coldest temps since...
ATLANTA, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?

Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

