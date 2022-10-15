ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville football dominates Franklin 42-14 in undefeated clash

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - After Belleville dominated the first half with 21 points, and only allowing seven first-half points from Franklin, the Patriots attempted to fight their way back by making it a two-possession game in the third quarter.

But it wouldn’t be enough as Belleville scored 14-straight unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pick up its homecoming win 42-14.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Running back Jeremiah Beasley has huge game for the Tigers

Belleville’s junior running back, Jeremiah Beasley, had a great night for the Tigers in their dominant win.

Beasley has been consistent all season for Belleville, and he showed on Friday night why he is a top player in Michigan.

“I felt like I was going to come out and have a big day, but it was all on my offensive line,” Beasley said. “They took care of me, and got me down the field,” Beasley added.

Beasley finished the game with three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

Interview with Belleville's Jeremiah Beasley after win over Franklin (; 1:01)

Quarterback Bryce Underwood continues to impress and showcase his skill

Belleville’s sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood performed well for the Tigers to lead them to the win on Friday night.

Underwood finished the game with two passing touchdowns, and throughout the game showed off his stellar arm power with many long throws to push Belleville past Franklin.

Underwood currently holds the No. 1 ranking at quarterback in the country for the class of 2025.

“I really don’t worry about rankings that much,” Underwood said. “My main focus is to get better as a person, that's my main focus,"

Belleville takes on 16th ranked Brighton next week, and Underwood also shared his thoughts on their preparation for the big matchup.

“We’re 1-0 every week, starting on Sunday 0-0 again,” Underwood said. “We’re focused on being 1-0 every week until week 13."

Belleville’s offensive line dominates to allow an effective run game that was a huge part in the win

The Belleville offensive line was a force on Friday night as they dominated the Franklin defense to help Belleville pick up the huge win.

With the dominance of the offensive line, Belleville was able to punch in four rushing touchdowns, and many long offensive drives on the Franklin defense.

“The offensive line blocked good for us,” Beasley said. “My offensive line move stuff for me, not a lot of chaos. They hit the gaps and make it way easier than it looks."

