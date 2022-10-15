T.J. Shanahan, Texas A&M 5-star OL pledge, suffers apparent significant knee injury

Westlake High School (Texas) five-star offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury Friday night during a contest against Dripping Springs.

After suffering the injury, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman did not return to the game and was seen on crutches on the sideline:

Westlake defeated Dripping Springs, 29-10.

Shanahan is listed as the nation's No. 10 overall prospect , No. 1 guard and No. 1 player in the state of Texas by Rivals.

Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 18 nationally , and is headlined by Shanahan, Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill .