ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz

This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win

Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Phillip Lindsay elevated to Colts' active roster on Saturday

Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay has been promoted to their active roster for Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lindsay is eligible to make his second appearance this season after Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were ruled out. In a potential committee role, our models project...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cowboys OL Jason Peters clarifies comments on Eagles fans

Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the veteran offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith has celebratory beers with Falcons O-line after win

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a surprise win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which prompted coach Arthur Smith to reward some of his players in a pretty awesome way. The Falcons pulled off a 28-14 win largely on the strength of the run game, with the team tallying 168 rushing yards. Even more impressively, the Falcons did it against the NFL’s top run defense, as the 49ers came in allowing just 3 yards per carry on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah

USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Surprise Patriots Player Is PFF’s Top Ranked Pass Blocker

The New England Patriots are getting more good news heading into their game this Sunday. While the news isn’t about their starting QB, Mac Jones, it’s something that will help rookie backup Bailey Zappe. This news is about one Patriots’ offensive lineman who’s become the top ranked pass...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Make Seven Roster Moves

The team is also signing wide receivers Keith Kirkwood and Rashid Shaheed to their active roster while activating CB Chris Harris and WR Kevin White from the practice squad. The team is also waiving QB Jake Luton from the practice squad in order to sign former Rams RB Jake Funk.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors

This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giants’ receiver corps set to change in Week 6 against Baltimore

The New York Giants are gearing up for an extremely competitive Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Coming off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, the Giants are riding high on confidence and have a good chance at overcoming a tough Baltimore team, considering their struggles against a bad Cincinnati Bengals squad last week.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy