Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Yardbarker
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton out, Harrison Butker back vs. Bills on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without several key players in the secondary on Sunday, but kicker Harrison Butker is back in the lineup.
Yardbarker
Commanders Get Bad News On QB Carson Wentz
This is not what the Commanders wanted to hear as they end their four-game losing streak. But, would replacing an injured Wentz with backup Taylor Heinicke help the team in the long term?. You never want to see anyone get injured but Wentz has not played well this year. The...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson: 'I was confused' about being sent to locker room
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things. Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room...
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Yardbarker
Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win
Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss up to six weeks with fractured ring finger
Only days removed from earning their second victory of the young NFL season, the Washington Commanders may be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Carson Wentz reportedly fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wentz will see a...
numberfire.com
Phillip Lindsay elevated to Colts' active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay has been promoted to their active roster for Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lindsay is eligible to make his second appearance this season after Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were ruled out. In a potential committee role, our models project...
Yardbarker
Cowboys OL Jason Peters clarifies comments on Eagles fans
Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the veteran offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
Yardbarker
Arthur Smith has celebratory beers with Falcons O-line after win
The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a surprise win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which prompted coach Arthur Smith to reward some of his players in a pretty awesome way. The Falcons pulled off a 28-14 win largely on the strength of the run game, with the team tallying 168 rushing yards. Even more impressively, the Falcons did it against the NFL’s top run defense, as the 49ers came in allowing just 3 yards per carry on the season.
Jacksonville Jaguars lose to Indianapolis Colts 34-27
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 4:09 p.m.: Jaguars lose to Colts 34-27. Update 4:04 p.m.: TOCHDOWN by the Colts. 34-27 Colts are in the lead. Update 3:37 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jags. 27-26 Jags are in the lead. Update 3:30 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Colts. 26-21 Colts are in the...
Yardbarker
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah
USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
Yardbarker
Surprise Patriots Player Is PFF’s Top Ranked Pass Blocker
The New England Patriots are getting more good news heading into their game this Sunday. While the news isn’t about their starting QB, Mac Jones, it’s something that will help rookie backup Bailey Zappe. This news is about one Patriots’ offensive lineman who’s become the top ranked pass...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler had special gift for Tennessee after beating Alabama
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler gifted cigars to Tennessee after beating Alabama. Saturday was one of the best days in college football in recent memory, headlined by Tennessee ending a long losing streak and beating Alabama for the first time in 15 years. Following the game, an epic celebration ensued...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Seven Roster Moves
The team is also signing wide receivers Keith Kirkwood and Rashid Shaheed to their active roster while activating CB Chris Harris and WR Kevin White from the practice squad. The team is also waiving QB Jake Luton from the practice squad in order to sign former Rams RB Jake Funk.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors
This is certainly a pretty good deal for a former 28th overall pick who really had to play his way into a regular role for the franchise. Once he did, he proved indispensable. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting over 36 percent from three-point range.
Yardbarker
Giants’ receiver corps set to change in Week 6 against Baltimore
The New York Giants are gearing up for an extremely competitive Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Coming off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, the Giants are riding high on confidence and have a good chance at overcoming a tough Baltimore team, considering their struggles against a bad Cincinnati Bengals squad last week.
