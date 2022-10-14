ENID, Okla. — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO