Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
Lt. Gov. tests positive for COVID-19, working from home for now
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be working from her Evansville home for a few days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Lt. Governor posted to Twitter Monday that she tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. In the post, Crouch said she “will continue to...
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Recalled pork fritters may have hard plastic inside
ENID, Okla. — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Gov. Holcomb says he can’t consider blanket marijuana pardons
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated he could not “in good conscience” follow suit on President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of Americans for “simple possession” of marijuana. Hoosier offenders of low-level marijuana offenses will instead be left waiting as Holcomb chose to...
Report details additional costs of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re learning more about the financial impact Indiana’s near-total abortion ban would have if it goes back into effect. The law remains on hold after a judge granted a preliminary injunction last month. A newly-obtained report from the nonpartisan State Budget Agency reveals the state...
