ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7

On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana

October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll

A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana State Fair institution getting new life

Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus police investigate multiple shootings

Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Person found dead inside burned car on southeast …. IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car...
COLUMBUS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building

Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg

Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
GREENSBURG, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover

Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy