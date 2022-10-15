Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7
On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
College Football Program Becomes First To Lose 700 Games
Indiana's football program made history on Saturday - but not in a good way. The Hoosiers fell to Maryland on Saturday, 38-33, dropping to 3-4 on the season. With that loss, the Indiana football program has now lost 700 games in its history. The Hoosiers are the first program in...
indianapublicradio.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players earlier this month. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old man from Columbus. According to Indiana State Police, Aaron Brenton is a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
WISH-TV
First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
cbs4indy.com
Columbus police investigate multiple shootings
Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Person found dead inside burned car on southeast …. IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car...
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
WRBI Radio
Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg
Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover
Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sub-freezing temperatures on the way for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for central Indiana starting at 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Early morning lows are expected to drop into the 20s. A hard freeze is possible if temperatures drop to 28° or colder. If this occurs, the...
