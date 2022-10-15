Read full article on original website
News On 6
Route 66 Marathon Course Makes Changes For Competitors
TULSA, Okla. - The course for the Route 66 Marathon will have some changes for runners this year. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone explained what competitors can expect.
News On 6
Tulsa Oilers Football Team Hosting Open Try-Out
The new Tulsa Oilers Football team is hosting open tryouts to look for new recruits. Try-outs begin Saturday, October 22 from noon to 3 pm at the Titan Main Sports Complex near 71st and South Elwood. The team is looking for players in all positions and will have speed, skill, and team drills during the workout. Participants can register online for $50 dollars or $60 in person on the day of the tryouts.
News On 6
Tulsa Safety Program Offers Tips For Safe & Fun Halloween
Halloween is less than two weeks away and parents are planning now for how to keep trick-or-treaters safe on the streets. Safe Kids Tulsa Area has some important reminders in its “Be Safe, Be Seen” campaign. This Halloween, it's important to keep the treat in trick-or-treating and keep...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Another Man With Axe
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of hitting another man in the head with an axe. Officers said it happened in an apartment near 12th and Houston Monday evening. Officers said Israel Trejo was at the apartment to buy an axe and the 21-year-old victim was sitting on the couch eating.
News On 6
Doctor On Call: Babies & Safe Sleeping
TULSA, Okla. - It's one of the most talked about subjects among new parents, "Has your baby slept through the night?" That's just one issue when it comes to sleep and children. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 to talk about things to remember when putting a newborn to sleep.
News On 6
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
News On 6
Teenage Murder Suspect Accused Of Killing 18-Year-Old Arrested
Tulsa Police said that the teenage murder suspect accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Fedro Givens has been arrested in Elk Grove, California. Police say Caleb Pelton is accused of shooting Givens twice in the chest at the Echo Trail Apartments on Sept. 30. Givens died on the way to...
News On 6
Links Mentioned On Oct. 18, 2022
Humane Society Of Tulsa Offering Vaccine Appointments. To register your pet, click here. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy Accepting Applications. To sign up to join, click here. Plan Drafted For Restoration Of Historic Tulsa Area. The master plan was developed to honor’s Greenwoods’ legacy of resilience and entrepreneurship. For...
News On 6
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
