3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
Bank of America Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services...
Should Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 03/21/2012, the Direxion NASDAQ100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Direxion. It has amassed assets over $634.07 million, making it...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go. However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty....
2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
The stock market is knee-deep in a painful correction right now, with 81% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) components having lost value in 2022. More than half of this elite ticker collection is down by more than 50%. These price drops will mean different things for different stocks. The...
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money
Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market.
What's Going on With Tesla Stock?
It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 14, 2022. The video was published...
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
There's no question that 2022 has been a rough year for growth stocks so far. The Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 34%, even worse than the S&P 500's 24% loss, as higher interest rates, fears of a recession, and bloated valuations during the pandemic have combined to send the sector spiraling.
3 Stocks That Could Sabotage Your Portfolio
Every investor wants to avoid stocks that could damage a portfolio. In a bull market, it's easy to own growth stocks and watch them rise, but bear markets are much more difficult to invest in, and the risk of a blowup is much higher. Now, with a recession looming, some...
FTSE 100 Gains As Investors Await Jeremy Hunt's Financial Statement
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were a tad higher on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks and investors awaited a statement from Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt on the government's fiscal plans. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,886 after closing up...
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Stock prices have fallen sharply on recession fears this year, causing the Nasdaq Composite to slip deep into a bear market. In fact, the tech-heavy index has fallen nearly 36% from its November peak, marking its largest decline in the last decade. Many individual stocks are in the same boat....
Is ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 07/14/2015, the ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with...
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock
Mix rising interest rates, surging inflation, corporate layoffs, and consumers that are increasingly struggling to pay for basic necessities, and you get the ingredients for a potential economic downturn. In fact, in the first two quarters of 2022, the U.S. economy posted negative GDP growth, which is the technical definition of a recession.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Investors are hyper-concerned about the country falling into a recession in the next year or so. That worry is the key reason why markets are down so sharply in 2022 despite some encouraging unemployment and wage numbers through midyear. Given this concern, it's likely that the best returns will go to investors who can extend their time horizons further than most of Wall Street. That superpower is more valuable during a bear market like this when concerns over the short-term dominate headlines.
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Those who had hoped cryptocurrencies might provide a hedge against the twists and turns of the stock market have mostly been met with disappointment lately. These investments might still be a good fit for some investors' portfolios. But if you are looking to build a basket of holdings that can stand the test of time -- and generate profitable returns in the process -- you don't have to invest in crypto.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
