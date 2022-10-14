Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Elvis at the Elks Lodge
The El Dorado Elks Lodge has been serving the community for 101 years with 150 current members. Volunteers enjoy playing bingo with veterans, supporting the youth, law enforcement, cleaning up local highways, and donated $12,000 last year alone. Working hard to renovate their original building, the crew is excited to bring another fundraiser to the community.
wichitaonthecheap.com
WinterFest Market in Derby this Holiday
WinterFest is on December 3, 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm. WINTERFEST at Woodlawn is a holiday shopping tradition! Bring your friends to Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby, for this FREE event. Over 65 vendors offer a wide variety of hand-crafted items, art, food, clothing, home décor, and more!
Old Cowtown Museum hosting Hay, Hooves and Halloween
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Halloween at the Old Cowtown Museum during their Hay, Hooves and Haloween event. The event is taking place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. Schedule of events: 2:30 p.m. – Medicine Show In the Empire House Theatre 3 […]
After years of local yarn and knitting shops closing, a new one is now opening
One by one, Wichita has lots its local yarn and knitting shops, but now it’s getting a new one in the Indian Hills Shopping Center.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Women in STEAM Workshop
On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., students from across Kansas are invited to attend a free STEAM workshop hosted by “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” at the Kansas Oil Museum. “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” is a non-profit organization that works to...
wichitabyeb.com
8 Things To Expect at This Year’s Wichita Asian Festival
The 41st Annual Wichita Asian Festival takes place today at Century II from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s one of the biggest events in town, drawing large crowds excited to experience different cultures from all over the world. If this is your first or 41st time attending, here...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
National Night Out in Potwin
Potwin PRIDE Inc. sponsored National Night Out on October 4 with several sheriff officers present so Potwin could show their support for them and get an update on things to look out for to keep our town safe. Former Butler County sheriff and current Butler County commissioner furnished hot dogs for about 70 people. Wheat State Technologies furnished drinks and PRIDE and their members furnished ice cream and cupcakes.
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Pardon My Cheesesteak!
With cheesesteak restaurants in Wichita unable to last long, options for the sandwich are limited. Readers came across an online only business out of a dark kitchen called Pardon My Cheesesteak and asked me to review it. Pardon My Cheesesteak which can only be found on food delivery service apps...
KWCH.com
Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities. The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Capitan Seafood & Grill
One type of restaurant east Wichita is short on is Mexican seafood. When it comes to these restaurants, many of them are found in the north and south parts of town. So welcome El Capitan Seafood & Grill, who recently opened at 410 N. Hillside. ===========. 410 N Hillside St.,...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler Homeless Initiative
The Board of Directors of the Butler Homeless Initiative (BHI) is pleased to announce the election of three new Trustees: Stuart Funk, Drew Wilson and Isaac McNary. Captain Stuart Funk is a paramedic and is responsible for all Public Outreach and Community Education, Emergency Medical Services, Butler County. Captain Funk has advised BHI staff on CPR training, the use of naloxone, and the installation of EGD units to protect guests, staff and volunteers as well as the congregation of the First Church of the Nazarene.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kwik Shop Free Coffee Fridays in October
Who loves coffee especially Free coffee? During the month of October you can go to any Kwik Shop to get a FREE coffee on Fridays. No other purchases needed. Just as simple as go to Kwik Shop and get any size coffee for FREE! This is on Fridays only but its all day long.
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Graze Craze; Wichita’s newest charcuterie business
The first of two Graze Craze locations has officially opened in Wichita. Part of an Oklahoma-City based franchise, the business specializes in charcuterie boards. The first location opened this week at 2233 N. Ridge Road, next door to Pho Chopstix. There’s a second one planned for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
Emporia gazette.com
Shelter, rescues in need of community support following cat intake
Area animal rescues are asking for community support after more than 83 cats and two dogs were removed from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, when a welfare check initiated the need for animal control. According to Emporia Police Captain Scott Stormont, EPD was contacted for a welfare check in...
Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita
Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita Rock band Journey along with Toto will perform in Wichita
They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
