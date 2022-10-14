The Board of Directors of the Butler Homeless Initiative (BHI) is pleased to announce the election of three new Trustees: Stuart Funk, Drew Wilson and Isaac McNary. Captain Stuart Funk is a paramedic and is responsible for all Public Outreach and Community Education, Emergency Medical Services, Butler County. Captain Funk has advised BHI staff on CPR training, the use of naloxone, and the installation of EGD units to protect guests, staff and volunteers as well as the congregation of the First Church of the Nazarene.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO