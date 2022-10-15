BUCYRUS – Indiana-based Millennial Services announced Monday it is locating its first physical training facility at 1305 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus. The company plans on hiring 50 new area employees within the next three years to support anticipated new corporate contracts. Millennial’s existing 300 employees work remotely, as will all workers to be hired.

