Port Clinton flexes stout defense to thwart Toledo Central Catholic
Port Clinton didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Toledo Central Catholic's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance on October 18 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Port Clinton opened with a 1-0 advantage over Toledo Central Catholic through the first half.
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
Liberty Center flies high over Genoa Area
Liberty Center didn't tinker with Genoa Area, scoring a 4-1 result in the win column in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
No scoring allowed: Delta pushes past Oregon Cardinal Stritch
A vice-like defensive effort helped Delta squeeze Oregon Cardinal Stritch 14-0 in a shutout performance on October 17 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on October 10, Delta squared off with Van Buren in a soccer game. For more, click here.
Millennial Services establishes 1st training center in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Indiana-based Millennial Services announced Monday it is locating its first physical training facility at 1305 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus. The company plans on hiring 50 new area employees within the next three years to support anticipated new corporate contracts. Millennial’s existing 300 employees work remotely, as will all workers to be hired.
