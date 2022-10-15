Read full article on original website
Trooper28
3d ago
There is absolutely no reason for k-12 libraries to have this kind of nonsense. Reproductive health issues should be taught in high school and that does not need to include sexual preferences or gender dysphoria.
3d ago
Yes some people truly are gay and there are plenty of good people who happen to be gay as well. But who was the genius who thought a good way to increase public acceptance of lgbtq people was to push graphic sexual books on elementary kids!? That’s playing right into some of the incorrect things hardcore conservatives say about gay people.
kevin e
3d ago
LOL, we'll take your vote, but don't expect us to let your relatives fly into our country easily...they would be unwelcome on our platform!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
A sit down interview with Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon
FOX 47 News recently sat down with Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon one-on-one to look at the issues she wants to tackle if she wins this closely-watched race.
LGBTQ books in Michigan schools forms 'unexpected alliance' of Arab Americans, GOP
A local Fox affiliate reported on conservative and Arab American parents teaming up to protest "explicit" LGBTQ books in Michigan public schools.
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life
An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general is under investigation himself
LANSING, Mich. — An attorney general is often called a state's top law enforcement official. But what happens when a candidate running for that office is someone who could face criminal charges?. That's playing out right now in Michigan, where Matthew DePerno, a Trump-backed Republican nominee for state attorney...
abovethelaw.com
Who Knew Taxes Could Be This Lucrative: The Sixth Circuit Weighs In On The Takings Clause
Elections loom before us. You know what that means. You are about to get inundated with all sorts of politician scandals, single-issue voter points and an old American standby, “law and order.” As candidates push these law and order narratives, it’s important to remember that civilians aren’t the only ones looking to take your stuff — you need to be on the lookout for your government too.
abc12.com
New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor. 48.7% chose Democrat...
Whitmer and Dixon debate; Get to know your ballot: The Week in Michigan Politics
👋 MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here, telling you to cue the music and grab some popcorn as two opposing sides do battle under the lights. It’s Thursday Night Debate, and Michiganders got a front-row seat. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon appeared together for the...
Arab American News
Dearborn must embrace diversity, inclusion and freedom of expression
By now, just about in everyone in Dearborn is aware of the book banning saga in the Dearborn Public Schools. A number of concerned citizens and parents have voiced their objections to the presence of certain books in school libraries, namely books that explore LGBTQ+ themes and lifestyles. Undoubtedly, parents should have a say in the education of their children and the materials they are exposed to.
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Proposal 1 aims to shake up Michigan government, but for better or worse?
Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
onedetroitpbs.org
Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes Announces His Resignation, Talks About Future Entrepreneurial Plans
Forgotten Harvest CEO and community leader Kirk Mayes has announced he’s stepping down from his role as CEO of the Oak Park-based food rescue nonprofit at the end of this year. The news comes shortly after Forgotten Harvest moved into a new 78,000-square-foot building on Eight Mile Road, more than doubling its footprint and capacity for serving the community. Mayes recently received the Eleanor Josaitis Unsung Hero Award from the Detroit Free Press.
Gov. Whitmer wields vetoes on emergency power limit, deer harvesting bills
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two GOP plans over the weekend. Whitmer vetoed an eight-bill package that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers more than two years after she triggered a 1945 law to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
wemu.org
Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution
Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered Oct. 17 for identified WWII soldier
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout Michigan on Monday, October 17 in honor of an identified World War II solider.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
fox2detroit.com
20 nonprofits receive $25,000 grants to improve Detroit neighborhoods
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Twenty Detroit nonprofits with a focus on neighborhoods will receive $25,000 each. "$500,000 going directly to community organizations is empowering," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. This grant money is part of the Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners Thriving Neighborhoods Fund. The organizations...
fox2detroit.com
Lawrence Tech professor seeks kidney donor and awareness through billboard
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - "I sort of lost the kidney lottery. The kidneys weren't going to be set for the long term they were going to be failing and continue to fail." Doctors diagnosed Lawrence Technological University Professor Scott Schneider with kidney failure. He first turned to family to see if they were a match for his much-needed kidney transplant.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier. The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell...
