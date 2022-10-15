ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Trooper28
3d ago

There is absolutely no reason for k-12 libraries to have this kind of nonsense. Reproductive health issues should be taught in high school and that does not need to include sexual preferences or gender dysphoria.

3d ago

Yes some people truly are gay and there are plenty of good people who happen to be gay as well. But who was the genius who thought a good way to increase public acceptance of lgbtq people was to push graphic sexual books on elementary kids!? That’s playing right into some of the incorrect things hardcore conservatives say about gay people.

kevin e
3d ago

LOL, we'll take your vote, but don't expect us to let your relatives fly into our country easily...they would be unwelcome on our platform!

WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
MICHIGAN STATE
abovethelaw.com

Who Knew Taxes Could Be This Lucrative: The Sixth Circuit Weighs In On The Takings Clause

Elections loom before us. You know what that means. You are about to get inundated with all sorts of politician scandals, single-issue voter points and an old American standby, “law and order.” As candidates push these law and order narratives, it’s important to remember that civilians aren’t the only ones looking to take your stuff — you need to be on the lookout for your government too.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor. 48.7% chose Democrat...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Dearborn must embrace diversity, inclusion and freedom of expression

By now, just about in everyone in Dearborn is aware of the book banning saga in the Dearborn Public Schools. A number of concerned citizens and parents have voiced their objections to the presence of certain books in school libraries, namely books that explore LGBTQ+ themes and lifestyles. Undoubtedly, parents should have a say in the education of their children and the materials they are exposed to.
DEARBORN, MI
etxview.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes Announces His Resignation, Talks About Future Entrepreneurial Plans

Forgotten Harvest CEO and community leader Kirk Mayes has announced he’s stepping down from his role as CEO of the Oak Park-based food rescue nonprofit at the end of this year. The news comes shortly after Forgotten Harvest moved into a new 78,000-square-foot building on Eight Mile Road, more than doubling its footprint and capacity for serving the community. Mayes recently received the Eleanor Josaitis Unsung Hero Award from the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution

Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

20 nonprofits receive $25,000 grants to improve Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Twenty Detroit nonprofits with a focus on neighborhoods will receive $25,000 each. "$500,000 going directly to community organizations is empowering," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. This grant money is part of the Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners Thriving Neighborhoods Fund. The organizations...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lawrence Tech professor seeks kidney donor and awareness through billboard

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - "I sort of lost the kidney lottery. The kidneys weren't going to be set for the long term they were going to be failing and continue to fail." Doctors diagnosed Lawrence Technological University Professor Scott Schneider with kidney failure. He first turned to family to see if they were a match for his much-needed kidney transplant.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

