ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 3

Bear Claw
4d ago

We don't need no pothead socialist Dumocrat in the Senate. Missed 1/3 of the sessions in Harrisburg and now he wants to go to Washington. No Thanks. He did make sure to show up for parole board votes. When he talks all he wants to talk about is releasing criminals and pot. Voted down property tax reform for us. And didn't pay his 67 times of that 60 times got sued or fined. Brags about being a mayor of Braddock. Braddock got why worse with him there. But then again he does like his drugs and criminals.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Hearing on Nittany Mall Casino Delayed

A Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board hearing on the proposed casino at the Nittany Mall has been delayed for at least another month. A hearing officer in July tentatively scheduled arguments on motions to intervene in developer SC Gaming OpCo’s casino license application for the board’s meeting on Oct. 19, but the hearing did not appear on the meeting agenda posted on Monday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion

Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist pleads guilty for refusing to keep records

A resident of Monroeville, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of refusing to make and keep adequate records related to prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Garner, 50, of the Monroe Heights area, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge […]
MONROEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy