Bear Claw
4d ago
We don't need no pothead socialist Dumocrat in the Senate. Missed 1/3 of the sessions in Harrisburg and now he wants to go to Washington. No Thanks. He did make sure to show up for parole board votes. When he talks all he wants to talk about is releasing criminals and pot. Voted down property tax reform for us. And didn't pay his 67 times of that 60 times got sued or fined. Brags about being a mayor of Braddock. Braddock got why worse with him there. But then again he does like his drugs and criminals.
3
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email
Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
Hearing on Mastriano parental rights bill invigorates supporters, riles foes
Parents from various corners of the state came to the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday to express concerns about what they consider governmental overreach that is stomping on their parental rights when it comes to their child’s upbringing. They cited school districts’ universal mask mandates, allowing books with sexually explicit...
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots￼
Pennsylvania and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
Faith-based groups hitting the road to encourage Pennsylvanians to vote
The non-partisan Freedom Express tour will encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice. The Freedom Express starts this week in Philadelphia with plans to travel to more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties. The bus tour will urge people to vote in a state that could be crucial to the midterms nationwide.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
HARRISBURG, PA – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
Shapiro breaks campaign record in Pa. governor race
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
wdiy.org
Where Do Pennsylvania’s Candidates for Governor Stand on Improving Infrastructure
Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and sewer systems are aging poorly. Here’s how gubernatorial candidates — Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano — plan on fixing it. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. (Original air-date: 10/13/22)
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
Pa. town resident tries removing political sign, gets cut by razors attached to it | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
State College
Hearing on Nittany Mall Casino Delayed
A Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board hearing on the proposed casino at the Nittany Mall has been delayed for at least another month. A hearing officer in July tentatively scheduled arguments on motions to intervene in developer SC Gaming OpCo’s casino license application for the board’s meeting on Oct. 19, but the hearing did not appear on the meeting agenda posted on Monday.
Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion
Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
Pennsylvania dentist pleads guilty for refusing to keep records
A resident of Monroeville, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of refusing to make and keep adequate records related to prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Garner, 50, of the Monroe Heights area, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge […]
Comments / 3