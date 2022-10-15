ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, TX

Volleyball defeats DeSoto in all three sets

Thursday, Oct. 13, the volleyball team won against De Soto in two sets. The girls won the first three of five sets with the first set being won 25-9. The second set was won 25-12; the third set was won 25-11. Junior Brooke Bellehumeur talks about how the connections she...
MCC women ranked 19th in preseason poll

The McLennan Women's Basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Bill Brock, will open the season ranked No. 19 in the NJCAA Division I Preseason Poll, which was released Monday. Tyler, the defending national champion and a nonconference opponent of McLennan, took the No. 1 ranking. Shelton State...
TCU moves up to No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved into the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State in double-overtime Saturday night. The Frogs vaulted five spots in each poll, moving up to No. 8 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the...
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Hillsboro, TX Rapper J'Moris Drops His DOPE New Clip For "Being Humble"

Hillsboro, TX-based rapper and storyteller J'Moris wants it all on the fresh banger entitled "Being Humble", his first new release since 2022 full-length album "Moris Better: Loveless Confessions". "Being Humble" pulls from Moris's charismatic lyrical playbook as he waxes street philosophy over pulsing, downtempo rap beats and ample melodies produced by Anywaywell. The new single reveals the Texan wordsmith in a fresh and untouchable state of mind, ready to enjoy the journey of life to the fullest.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
High Five: Best burger joints in Dallas

As a Dallas native, I pride myself in knowing where to find the best burgers in the city. This list contains a variety of nice chains and small, family-owned shops. Here’s my top five burger joints in the area. JG’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. 12101 Greenville Avenue. Known for: Good...
