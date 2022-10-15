Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Felix Hernandez returns to throw out first pitch before Mariners’ home playoff game in Seattle
The rumors started to circulate about an hour before the ceremonial first pitch on a surprise guest that the Mariners tried to keep a secret until it happened. Then he was spotted in the elevators pregame and walking in the hallways by the clubhouse. “Felix is here, I just saw...
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ season, playoff run ending
The Mariners’ magical season may have come to an end Saturday, but not without a heck of a fight. The 6-hour, 22-minute contest that dragged on for 18 innings offered the sellout crowd the kind of euphoria and agony of playoff baseball that they’ve so desperately been waiting for.
Astros game times announced for ALCS
The series will get underway Wednesday evening in Houston.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
'Peña lands an uppercut' | Hear the English and Spanish radio call of Jeremy Peña's home run
SEATTLE — With a 3-2 count in the top of the 18th inning of a scoreless game, Seattle Mariners reliever Penn Murfee threw an 88 mph fastball to Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña. That pitch would travel 415 feet into the stands in left-center field to seal an...
geekwire.com
Meet the Mariners owner: Wireless pioneer John Stanton brings leadership, passion to Seattle team
John Stanton has been leading great teams for more than four decades. The respected tech luminary helped pioneer and transform the mobile industry, serving in executive roles at companies such as McCaw Cellular and VoiceStream Wireless, the predecessor of the modern day T-Mobile. He co-founded Trilogy, a longstanding Seattle-area venture capital firm. The Microsoft and Costco board member even coached youth baseball — six years each for his two sons.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/16/22: Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura, and Spongebob Squarepants
No Mariners baseball today. The game yesterday, in spite of its outcome, will have to sate us all until March. We may have only gotten one home game, yet it had enough innings for two. The tension was astronomical, but the Mariners on the field, and the fans in the stands performed admirably for all 18 innings.
Lookout Landing
ALDS Game 3 Preview: HOU at SEA
An actual yell went up when the foghorn sounded, announcing the gates were open at T-Mobile Park. People sprinted in from the center field entrance to grab prime spots on the rail in the bullpen or Edgar’s. An hour before game time, the seats in the lower bowl—lovingly polished dry by a flurry of T-Mobile employees not an hour earlier—are steadily filling up, a sea of blue accented here and there with pops of orange, as well as a bright pocket over the visitor’s dugout. The stage is set. The Mariners need to win this game to keep their improbable, wonderful playoff run alive. Here’s hoping today’s game is more “wonderful” and less “improbable.”
Yakima Herald Republic
After 21 years, Seattle fans try to will Mariners to victory
Seattle's first taste of postseason baseball in 21 years was electric, exhilarating, excruciating, surreal, crushing and long. A city that had waited two decades for this game got the equivalent of two games. It had drama, nerves, heartbreak and smoke. It had a sellout crowd that stood for hours, never...
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
KATU.com
'We'll be back:' Seattle Mariners end playoff run after 1-0 loss to Astros in Game 3
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners fell to the Houston Astros again Saturday, eliminating them from the American League Division Series (ALDS). It was a close game until the very end, with both teams remaining 0-0 for what seemed like forever. Finally, the Astros made a home run in the 18th inning to beat the Mariners 1-0.
Astros Work Out in Seattle Ahead of ALDS Game
Hear all of the action on Saturday on SportsTalk790!
Chronicle
Commentary: Mariners' Season Didn't End How They Wanted, But They Have Plenty to Be Proud of
If defying expectations is what defined the Mariners' season, they saw it to the very end. Because one would expect a team that just got swept in the American League Division Series to be mourning — miserable from the results of three games that spanned 36 innings. But the...
Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M’s, try to skip elimination
SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later,...
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Already Getting Fans Pumped For Game 3
The Houston Astros have come to within one win of advancing to their sixth consecutive ALCS. With a win in Game 2 of the ALDS over the Seattle Mariners, the Astros will take a 2-0 lead into T-Mobile Park on Saturday. But the job isn’t finished yet, and the Astros...
