Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
OHSAA Division I boys state golf preview: St. Ignatius poised and ready to defend state championship
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the Division I state golf tournaments on the horizon, the OHSAA golf postseason is quickly coming to an end. But first, a champion must be crowned. The top five teams and individuals from the Northeast District have already punched their tickets. Here’s everything you need to know about the state tournament and the area teams vying for the boys Division I state title.
Week 9 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 9 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Gino Blasini, Kirtland: A big target all season for freshman Jake...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster breakdown: Assessing each player and their role
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Unfinished business. That’s the theme of the 2022-23 season for the Cavaliers. Fueled by an underdog, Cleveland-against-everybody mentality, the scrappy young group became the NBA’s greatest surprise last season, rocketing up the Eastern Conference standings, doubling their win total from the previous season and advancing to the play-in tournament.
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. When Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But the most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Previewing the Cavaliers’ 2022 season, Browns vs. Ravens: Tim Bielik, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com recaps the Browns’...
Ravens and Bengals next up on Browns’ schedule: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As they get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Sunday in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns (2-4) hope to turn around a season that is sliding away from them. This was supposed to be the easy part of the schedule where the Browns could go at...
No. 1 to be decided by Hoban at St. Edward: Week 10 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bragging rights and a few more conference championships are on the line Friday around Northeast Ohio in Week 10 of the high school football season. One of the most anticipated games of the year is in Lakewood with Archbishop Hoban, the area’s No. 1-ranked team, visiting No. 2 St. Edward.
Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson has followed all terms of his 11-game suspension, is on track to play Dec. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s fall meeting in New York that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms and conditions of his 11-game NFL suspension and is on track to return to the field Dec. 4 in Houston.
Guardians’ replay struggles continue as they fail to challenge after Andrés Giménez beats out grounder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians had their share of problems with replay review challenges through the first four games of the American League Division Series. Those struggles continued in Game 5 on a play that Cleveland should have challenged, but did not. With two out in the top of...
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
WATCH: 92-year-old Guardians fan watches incredible win
Saturday night was an incredible win for Cleveland Guardians fans as the young team won Game 3 of the American Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Game 5 ALDS: TBS winds up coverage of Guardians-Yankees series
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s our look at TBS’ coverage of the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 5-1. Calling the game. Bob Costas (play-by-play) and Ron Darling (analyst) called the game at Yankee...
Cleveland.com photographer’s favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns loss to the New England Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Sunday was a tough day for Cleveland sports fans, with two losses to east coast teams in one evening. The Browns set the mood early, with an embarrassing 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots, followed by the Guardians falling to the New York Yankees. The Browns defense...
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win
NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had Yankee’s Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guadians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Guardians, Yankees starting lineups for ALDS Game 5, Oct. 18, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s American League Division Series Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees. The game was rained out on Monday night and rescheduled for this afternoon. Where: Yankee Stadium, 4:07 p.m. TV/radio: TBS, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the...
In less than 24 hours, Guardians and Browns give Cleveland sports fans full range of emotions, for better and worse: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In under 24 hours, the pendulum of sports emotions swung in Cleveland. After Progressive Field turned into bedlam on Saturday night as the Guardians topped the Yankees, 6-5, in a walk-off win, taking a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series, fans in attendance on Sunday for Browns vs. Patriots witnessed an embarrassing 38-15 loss for Cleveland, one that sent fans to the exits en masse in the third quarter.
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
St. Edward back on top, Cleveland Heights drops in Division I: Week 10 AP Ohio high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Defending Division I state champion St. Edward was the No. 1 ranked team in Division I Ohio high school football until a Week 5 loss to Massillon. After a 6-0 win over Cincinnati Moeller, which spent three weeks at No.1, the Eagles are back atop Ohio’s biggest division.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
Guardians’ loss in Game 4 of ALDS leaves us with a lot of questions: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Game 5 looming in New York, Guardians fans can’t help but wonder what could have been after Cleveland missed an opportunity Sunday to close out the Yankees in an elimination game at Progressive Field. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at some of the...
