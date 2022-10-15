ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal

West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor blanks Absegami - Boys soccer recap

Senior Nathan Biersbach produced a hat trick to lead Egg Harbor to a 4-0 win over Absegami in Egg Harbor Township. Gilmer Mendoza, Chase Mazur and Joey Velardi each had an assist for Egg Harbor (13-4), which will battle for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title on Thursday against St. Augustine.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Florence - Field hockey recap

Natalie Surma scored two goals for Cinnaminson during its 4-2 victory over Florence in Florence. Gina Moreno added one goal and one assist for Cinnaminson (10-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Caitlin Connolly also found the back of the goal in the win. Florence (10-4) got goals from Brenna Boss...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18

Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18

Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final

All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Senior Patrick Feit’s second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2). The...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Should Eagles look to make a deal before trade deadline? (PODCAST)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were all smiles when they ran off the field Sunday, having helped the team improve to a 6-0 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 27-16. Hurts threw two touchdowns against their NFC East rivals, and Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

