Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal
West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Egg Harbor blanks Absegami - Boys soccer recap
Senior Nathan Biersbach produced a hat trick to lead Egg Harbor to a 4-0 win over Absegami in Egg Harbor Township. Gilmer Mendoza, Chase Mazur and Joey Velardi each had an assist for Egg Harbor (13-4), which will battle for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title on Thursday against St. Augustine.
Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves...
No. 11 Clearview shuts down Williamstown - Field Hockey recap
Alaina Lomonaco and Ryan Remaly each found the back of the net to pace Clearview, the No. 11-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Williamstown in Williamstown. Julianna Racobaldo tallied an assist in the win and Christina Unger made two saves to preserve the shutout.
Cinnaminson over Florence - Field hockey recap
Natalie Surma scored two goals for Cinnaminson during its 4-2 victory over Florence in Florence. Gina Moreno added one goal and one assist for Cinnaminson (10-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Caitlin Connolly also found the back of the goal in the win. Florence (10-4) got goals from Brenna Boss...
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18
Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Feit’s second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2). The...
Mount St. Dominic over New Providence - Girls soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Frankie Mansfield made two saves as Mount St. Dominic cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory over New Providence in West Caldwell. Gianna Camporeale dished out two assists for Mount St. Dominic (9-7). Amanda Galasso and Caitlin Caufield scored goals in the victory. New Providence (4-11-1) finished with just two shots...
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Should Eagles look to make a deal before trade deadline? (PODCAST)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were all smiles when they ran off the field Sunday, having helped the team improve to a 6-0 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 27-16. Hurts threw two touchdowns against their NFC East rivals, and Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Foodies Will Adore Haddonfield, NJ’s New and Inventive Brunch Spot
The best thing just happened. A breakfast/brunch spot I adore in Philly, but can't often get to, just opened a new location in Haddonfield, New Jersey! Let me tell you all about it. It's called Cafe Lift. Its original location is on 13th Street in Philly, just off Vine Street....
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
