Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
High School football playoff picture coming into view
MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon. Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads
DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)
Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
Millennial Services establishes 1st training center in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Indiana-based Millennial Services announced Monday it is locating its first physical training facility at 1305 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus. The company plans on hiring 50 new area employees within the next three years to support anticipated new corporate contracts. Millennial’s existing 300 employees work remotely, as will all workers to be hired.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
Kenton School Board Set to Terminate Contract of Bus Driver at October Meeting
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the October meeting this evening. The Board is expected to approve a resolution to terminate the contract of Bus Driver Glenn T. (Chris) Horner effective immediately. On the agenda, the Board outlined a number of items showing Horner engaged in a...
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a news release put out Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the discovery of 75 people who voted twice in the 2020 election. Those cases have been turned over to the Ohio attorney general and county prosecutors. In each case, Sec. LaRose is...
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
Driven to stay clean
LIMA— From the athletic field to the field of leadership, two successful football players are paving the way for individuals to overcome obstacles. Former Ohio State football stars Antonio Smith and Roy Hall have transitioned from a career in sports to creating an organization known as CLEAN. Choices Leadership...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
