Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO