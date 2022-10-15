ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MADISON, NJ
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Bergen Tech over Passaic - Girls soccer recap

Jisae Son and Jolie Rodriguez contributed a goal and an assist apiece as Bergen Tech won at home, 4-0, over Passaic. Angelika Malinkowski and Keliz Guzman each added a goal for Bergen Tech (8-6-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Passaic is now 5-9-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18

Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
MEDFORD, NJ
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton

Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received...
WAYNE, NJ
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap

Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills

Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey. The N.J. High School...
RAMSEY, NJ
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final

All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
