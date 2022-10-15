Read full article on original website
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots...
Girls soccer: Browne leads No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Gov. Livingston
Carys Browne recorded a hat trick to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Mia Trombetta scored as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-2-5) while Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana, Lily Camacho and Julianna Doran each had an assist. Goalie Rebecca Kessler had six saves while Morgan Virgil had one.
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls Soccer: West Milford knocks off No. 17 Wayne Hills
Cassidy Clinton scored two first-half goals to lead West Milford to a 2-1 win over Wayne Hills, the No. 17-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, in Wayne. Lindsay Wittner tallied an assist for West Milford and Madison Trout finished with 10 saves in the win. The N.J. High School...
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap
Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Mount St. Dominic over New Providence - Girls soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Frankie Mansfield made two saves as Mount St. Dominic cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory over New Providence in West Caldwell. Gianna Camporeale dished out two assists for Mount St. Dominic (9-7). Amanda Galasso and Caitlin Caufield scored goals in the victory. New Providence (4-11-1) finished with just two shots...
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
Lyndhurst wins in double overtime over North Arlington - Girls soccer recap
Madison Weaver and Kayla Carrino knocked in a goal apiece as Lyndhurst won in double overtime, 2-1, over North Arlington in Lyndhurst. Skyler Montillo added an assist for Lyndhurst (9-6-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (11-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
Bergen Tech over Passaic - Girls soccer recap
Jisae Son and Jolie Rodriguez contributed a goal and an assist apiece as Bergen Tech won at home, 4-0, over Passaic. Angelika Malinkowski and Keliz Guzman each added a goal for Bergen Tech (8-6-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Passaic is now 5-9-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received...
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Gianna DeSimoni for Pequannock in its 1-0 win over Morristown-Beard in Pequannock. Pequannock improved to 14-1-1 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills
Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey. The N.J. High School...
Paramus Catholic and Holy Angels play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Paramus Catholic scored two goals in the first half but Holy Angels would respond with two of their own in the second as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie in Demarest. Lilyanna Potts and Xenaya Medina scored goals for Holy Angels (5-9-2). Jennifer Haemmerle made four saves as Holy...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
