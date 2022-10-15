Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:
6-3-8, Fireball: 4
(six, three, eight; Fireball: four)
