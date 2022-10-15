Read full article on original website
Liberty Center flies high over Genoa Area
Liberty Center didn't tinker with Genoa Area, scoring a 4-1 result in the win column in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
Port Clinton flexes stout defense to thwart Toledo Central Catholic
Port Clinton didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Toledo Central Catholic's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance on October 18 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Port Clinton opened with a 1-0 advantage over Toledo Central Catholic through the first half.
Brewer Breaks Record as Antwerp Wins GMC
ANTWERP – The Antwerp Archers scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters and cruised to a 47-28 win over visiting Paulding Friday night in Green Meadows Conference football action. With the win, the blue and white captures its first GMC title in football in school history...
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
No scoring allowed: Delta pushes past Oregon Cardinal Stritch
A vice-like defensive effort helped Delta squeeze Oregon Cardinal Stritch 14-0 in a shutout performance on October 17 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on October 10, Delta squared off with Van Buren in a soccer game. For more, click here.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky sports SpongeBob SquarePants costume, gets to Guardians games with help of fellow fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohhhh, who sits in the bleachers, with SpongeBob on his chest?!. As Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez’s historic hits have taken the baseball universe by storm, 21-year-old Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky has been enjoying a ride of his own. Hrusovsky, a native of Brookyln and graduate...
Dorothy Mae Silavent
Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Silavent as a...
Ronald E. Herzog
Ronald Eugene Herzog, 85, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Herzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
Millennial Services establishes 1st training center in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Indiana-based Millennial Services announced Monday it is locating its first physical training facility at 1305 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus. The company plans on hiring 50 new area employees within the next three years to support anticipated new corporate contracts. Millennial’s existing 300 employees work remotely, as will all workers to be hired.
Kenton School Board Set to Terminate Contract of Bus Driver at October Meeting
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the October meeting this evening. The Board is expected to approve a resolution to terminate the contract of Bus Driver Glenn T. (Chris) Horner effective immediately. On the agenda, the Board outlined a number of items showing Horner engaged in a...
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation
CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
