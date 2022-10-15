Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa
(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
‘Lights on After School’ celebration in Dyersville
Driver who died after crashing into grain bin in Linn County identified. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said a 60-year-old man from Cedar Rapids died after crashing into a grain bin in rural Linn County Monday night. Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry weapons at school. Updated:...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
Hinson discharged from hospital
One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants access to police records, that may indicate prior shootings between him and one of the victims. Dubuque leading the way towards a sustainable future. Updated: 1 hour ago. Dubuque hosted leaders from across North America at the...
FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids
The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
Jury finds former Waterloo bus driver not guilty in 2016 shooting
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
[Updated] One Person Killed in Linn County Crash Monday Night
A late-evening accident in rural Linn County Monday night killed one person. [Update Tuesday, October 18, 1:15 p.m.] The victim in Monday evening's crash has been identified as 60-year-old Timothy M. Hildenbrand of Cedar Rapids. [Original story] According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene...
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Postponed
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Organizers are looking to reschedule the 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight after airplane issues caused Tuesday’s take off to the nation’s capital to be postponed. Ninety veterans were supposed to be visiting Washington D.C and its war memorials. The Eastern Iowa Airport says using...
Dimione Walker motions to subpoena police records connecting him and man he’s charged with killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker, the man charged with killing Michael Valentine in the April shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, has filed a motion to subpoena police records that may indicate previous shooting incidents between the two men. Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for...
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
Early voting starts in Iowa Wednesday
“It’s completely us against the world” Iowa adopting the underdog mentality against No. 2 Ohio State
Teen & Grandma Involved in Drive-by Shooting
An 18 year old and his grandmother have been arrested after a drive by shooting in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to Logan Avenue around 12:15 Sunday afternoon on a report of a man chasing a woman with gun. When they arrived, Police say they witnessed Marshall Polk stick a 9mm handgun out of the window of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire one shot at 617 Logan Avenue. Polk was charged with Intimidation with a Weapon, Assault with a Weapon, Carrying Weapons, Interference While Armed and Possession of Marijuana. Polk’s 67 year old grandmother, Valerie Norman was driving the Equinox. She was charged with Intimidation and Interference. Another passenger ran away and remains at large.
