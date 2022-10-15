Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
It's a place for their students to develop cyber-security plans for small businesses in Kansas. City of Wichita seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts. Police say one of the challenges in dealing with the crime is that once a catalytic converter is removed from a car, it's almost impossible to trace.
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employment with the State of Kansas. MONDAY: Corrections Officer I | El Dorado Correctional Facility | Wichita | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259533 | Qualifications: •Pass a Criminal Background Check •At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment •Valid Kansas Driver’s License •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent | El Dorado Correctional Facility has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Scott Anglemyer is a 1985 graduate of Emporia State University. He was a member of the Emporia State University debate team for four years. Earlier this year, […] The post Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT. A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into...
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is likely again early Wednesday with clear skies and light winds statewide. If you haven’t experienced lows in the 20s yet, you will have that Wednesday morning as ingredients come together for a freeze. Some high clouds will drift through the Plains...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters had the opportunity to hear from the two candidates running for the office of Kansas Attorney General. Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann were in the 12 News studio for a Campaign 2022 candidate forum. The forum which aired Tuesday, gave each candidate...
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
MANHATTAN — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt filled...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for the next Powerball drawing with an estimated jackpot of nearly half a billion dollars. Monday night’s Powerball drawing sits at $480 million with a cash option of $242.2 million, according to the Kansas Lottery. The Sunflower State has already seen several Powerball wins in October. A $50,000 ticket was sold in southwest Kansas on Oct. 5, while another $50,000 ticket was sold in south-central Kansas on Oct. 15.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
HomeGrown Wichita at Naftzger Park served a sports celebrity breakfast on Tuesday morning.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the deadline for Kansans to register to vote in time for the November 8 general election. Including the local, state and national levels, there are hotly contested races up and down the ticket. If you’ve already signed up for an advance, mail-in...
