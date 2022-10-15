View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has received high praise from his teammates the last few days, especially when it comes to his leadership. Veteran forward Marcus Morris said the team's camaraderie is the best it's been since he joined the Clippers. When asked why, Morris said, "Definitely adding John. The guy he is, he’s outspoken and aggressive. We needed that."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO