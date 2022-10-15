Read full article on original website
Warriors begin title defense with win over Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors began their title defense Tuesday with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a star-studded season opener. After leading the countdown to unveil a massive banner honoring Golden State’s 2022 championship before the game, Stephen Curry, starting his 14th NBA season, poured in a team-high 33 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out seven assists.
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell since he died July...
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry's team is on top these days. Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists...
How to Watch Jaden Ivey’s NBA Regular Season Debut With the Detroit Pistons
Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey will make his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday night when the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The Pistons are coming off a 23-59 season in which...
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Explains The Jimmy Butler Mentality
Much has been said about Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the past few years. He's gone from a bad teammate to a model citizen in Miami. In his tenure with the Heat, he has taken the organization to the NBA Finals once and last year they were within one victory of a second appearance in three seasons.
Danny Green joining ESPN in part-time analyst role while playing with Memphis Grizzlies
Not only will the Memphis Grizzlies be on ESPN more this season, but one of their players will be featured on the network's NBA shows. Grizzlies forward Danny Green has agreed to a TV deal with ESPN. Green will make 15 appearances and give his analysis and opinion on what's happening in...
Lightning blow lead in home opener, lose to Flyers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning outplayed the Philadelphia Flyers for most of Tuesday’s home opener. But they let their opponent hang around, and a resilient team burned them late. Despite leading by two goals in the second period and owning zone time for most of the first two...
John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has received high praise from his teammates the last few days, especially when it comes to his leadership. Veteran forward Marcus Morris said the team's camaraderie is the best it's been since he joined the Clippers. When asked why, Morris said, "Definitely adding John. The guy he is, he’s outspoken and aggressive. We needed that."
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory
Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first...
Ducks give up 4 straight goals in loss to Devils
NEWARK, N.J. — It was the Jakob Silfverberg Show. The Ducks squandered a strong showing from the veteran Swedish forward who gave them a burst of energy and offense, scoring twice in the first period against the New Jersey Devils. But the struggling Devils — searching for their first win — fought back and took territorial control, scoring four consecutive goals to defeat the Ducks, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Prudential Center.
