Walton gets grounded in win over Kennesaw Mountain

Walton's Makari Bodiford ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns in the Raiders' 42-14 victory over Kennesaw Mountain on Friday. Special - Cecil Copeland

KENNESAW — Walton’s high-powered offense is usually led by its potent passing game.

The Raiders proved that they have a pretty good running attack as well as they gained 350 yards on the ground to score a convincing 45-14 victory over Kennesaw Mountain on Friday in a Region 5AAAAAAA game at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.

Makari Bodiford rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries as Walton (5-2, 1-1) — which gained 522 yards of total offense — jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead and never looked back to take the win and bounce back from a 33-6 loss to North Cobb in its region opener last week.

“We want to be balanced,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We want to be able to do whatever we want and dictate how we play the game. I’m really proud of our offensive line. Makari Bodiford doesn’t have the game he has without the offensive line doing their job. The tight ends, the O-line, the receivers are blocking great. We felt like we had a chance to run the ball effectively against them, and it showed up tonight.

“Not only did (Bodiford) had a good line blocking for him, he did some special things at the second level, and I’m so proud of him and so proud of this offense to come back and do what they did after a tough week last week (against North Cobb). I’m proud of the boys, and it was a great bounce-back win.”

It was also a good night for the Walton defense, which limited a Kennesaw Mountain team that had been averaging 43 points a game to just 14 points, with Braylen Stokes leading the way with two interceptions.

While Bodiford led the way offensively for Walton, quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski had a solid night, completing 12 of 17 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown, while running for another score.

Kennesaw Mountain (6-1, 1-1) turned the ball over on the opening offensive series when Stokes intercepted Cayman Prangley’s pass and took the ball to the Walton 41-yard line with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Walton then turned to its ground attack as Bodiford carried the ball on five of the Raiders’ seven plays for 52 yards, eventually scoring on a 9-yard run to make it 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter.

Walton’s next score came after a 12-play, 90-yard drive that began with 4:46 left in the first quarter and concluded with Bodiford’s 3-yard touchdown run at the 11:16 mark of the second quarter to boost the Raiders’ advantage to 14-0.

It took Walton only two plays to score on its next scoring drive in the second quarter as Bodiford ran 16 yards on the first play to set up his 63-yard touchdown run to increase the Raiders’ lead to 21-0 with 7:30 to go in the first half.

Walton scored again on its next series after forcing Kennesaw Mountain to punt as Hecklinski ran the ball into the end zone on a 4-yard quarterback-keeper to make it 28-0 — a lead the Raiders took into halftime.

Kennesaw Mountain got a big break at the beginning of the second half when it recovered a Walton fumble at its own 35-yard line with 6:58 remaining in the third quarter. The Mustangs needed eight plays to capitalize as Prangley threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Earl Kyle at the 3:32 mark to help them cut their deficit to 28-7.

Walton responded on the next series, however, as Hecklinski threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Sonderland to increase the Raiders’ lead to 35-7 with 11:44 left in the game.

Walton added one more score to its total on its next possession as Bodiford rumbled down the field 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-7 with 3:00 to go, while Kennesaw Mountain came back and scored on a 6-yard keeper by Prangley with 1:12 left to cut its deficit at the end.